Trump and His Blonde Aide Natalie Harp Appear Close in Resurfaced Video — As Prez's 'Human Printer' Seen Writing Out His Rants
Aug. 18 2026, Published 6:41 p.m. ET
Questions about Natalie Harp's role in crafting Donald Trump's "personal" Truth Social posts have been reignited after a resurfaced video of his young blonde aide revealed just how close she is to the president's private social media accounts, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Harp has been increasingly spotted by the president's side, and their close relationship has reportedly created tension with First Lady Melania Trump.
Natalie Harp Reportedly Handles Donald Trump's Truth Social Posts
A clip from the 2024 Apple TV documentary The Art of the Surge is going viral, showing Harp typing out Trump's Truth Social posts as he watched then-Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 convention speech.
Trump is seen crafting a series of personal thoughts for Harp to post under his name on Truth Social. The devoted employee is then seen transcribing the president's words before asking for final approval and posting the statement.
The video has led to speculation about whether Harp personally types all of the president's posts and whether she is responsible for his constant spelling and grammatical errors.
Critic Claims Natalie Harp Is 'Complicit' in Trump's Thoughts and Ideas
"No one has more direct and constant influence over Donald Trump than Natalie Harp," one person declared on X. "This is not normal."
"It's scary as cr-p to see the insanity as it's taking place," a second person added, and a third commented, "He can't even type his own bulls--t. I bet he can barely handle sending an email."
While one person reasoned, "If Natalie Harp is personally typing and posting this material while Trump sits there dictating it, then she isn't just a passive staffer doing clerical work. She is knowingly participating in putting racist content out to millions of people. That makes her complicit."
Melania Trump Reportedly Stays Away From Natalie Harp
Harp's regular presence by Trump's side is taking a toll on his marriage, according to acclaimed Trump biographer Michael Wolff, who suggested that Melania has deliberately kept her distance from Donald because she has little interest in sharing him with Harp.
In a recent post on his Substack newsletter Howl, Wolff alleged Harp's "central presence" in Donald's life explained why Melania rarely made public appearances with him during the 2024 campaign.
"Melania, whose appearances with her husband were carefully negotiated and choreographed, would not show up if Harp was around," Wolff wrote. "Since Harp was always around, Melania never was—appearing with her husband only in the last week of the campaign."
Natalie Harp Was on Trump's 'Secret Plane' Out of Turkey
Harp even scored a prized spot on Trump's secret second jet out of Turkey after a NATO summit, while other members of his administration were left to take their chances on Air Force One, which, unbeknownst to them, was rumored to be a target of a possible terrorist strike.
Wolff exposed the so-called decoy plane plan, alleging that after the failed 2024 assassination attempt on then-candidate Trump in Butler, Penn., the 80-year-old changed his campaign travel plans.
"Trump Force One had become the decoy plane, his staff and guests available to be shot out of the sky with Trump himself on a secret flight," Wolff revealed on the Inside Trump's Head podcast. "And this happened several times, either as a function of the Secret Service getting reports of whatever significance, or also Trump kind of starting to like this."
"And so it was very clear there would be a proxy plane with press on it with some staff on it, and then Trump would be on another plane."
Natalie Harp Had a 'Meltdown' Over Her Access to the President
Among the select few who knew about the secret plane-switch plan was Harp. But Wolff claims she was only invited into the secret society after she nearly brought unwanted attention to it.
"In at least one instance, there was a meltdown," Wolff explained. "(Harp) was put on the proxy plane and just went crazy, and got everyone involved with this, and in fact then was moved on to the Trump plane because then Trump found out."
"She made such a ruckus that Trump found out, or somebody had to tell Trump, well, since we can't go anywhere," he continued. "And then she was moved over from the proxy plane to Trump's."