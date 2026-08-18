Trump and His Blonde Aide Natalie Harp Appear Close in Resurfaced Video — As Prez's 'Human Printer' Seen Writing Out His Rants

Harp even scored a prized spot on Trump's secret second jet out of Turkey after a NATO summit, while other members of his administration were left to take their chances on Air Force One, which, unbeknownst to them, was rumored to be a target of a possible terrorist strike.

Wolff exposed the so-called decoy plane plan, alleging that after the failed 2024 assassination attempt on then-candidate Trump in Butler, Penn., the 80-year-old changed his campaign travel plans.

"Trump Force One had become the decoy plane, his staff and guests available to be shot out of the sky with Trump himself on a secret flight," Wolff revealed on the Inside Trump's Head podcast. "And this happened several times, either as a function of the Secret Service getting reports of whatever significance, or also Trump kind of starting to like this."

"And so it was very clear there would be a proxy plane with press on it with some staff on it, and then Trump would be on another plane."