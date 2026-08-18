'Damning' New Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Evidence Could Be Exposed 'Soon' as Judge Orders Stash of Case Files Unsealed

Preska ordered the unsealing of the documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed into law in November 2025.

"Maxwell has lodged a veritable kitchen sink of objections to the government’s request to publish the sealed materials in compliance with the Act," Preska noted in her ruling about how Epstein's jailed former girlfriend was fighting to keep the documents sealed.

The judge wrote, "The court finds that all of Maxwell’s objections are meritless and that, in light of the Act, any remaining materials in the Government’s possession should become part of the public record, subject to any victim-protecting redactions authorized by the Act."