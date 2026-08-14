Federal Judge Issues Warning to DOJ Lawyers Fighting Further Release of Epstein Files: 'The Public Has a Right to Know'

Independent journalist Katie Phang launched a bombshell legal assault on the Justice Department on April 27, accusing the government of brazenly flouting the Epstein Files Transparency Act and blowing past its Dec. 19, 2025, deadline to turn over a massive cache of records tied to the DOJ and FBI investigations into Epstein and his madam, convicted trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Phang alleged the government deliberately kept troves of documents under wraps involving President Donald Trump and his connections to Epstein.

On June 25, Sullivan sided with Phang and ruled the government had effectively admitted it was violating the Epstein Act. He then ordered DOJ lawyers to show up at the latest's hearing ready to answer for their conduct.

At Thursday's hearing, DOJ attorney Andrew Block was left scrambling for answers as Sullivan relentlessly grilled him over the government's Epstein files redactions. Block struggled to explain why names had been blacked out or even offer a timeline for when the DOJ would finally publish its justifications in the Federal Register, as Congress requires.