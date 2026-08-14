EXCLUSIVE: Perez Hilton's 'Depression Crisis' Revealed as He Continues Recovery
Aug. 14 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET
Perez Hilton is said to have been struggling with a severe depression crisis and voluntarily sought hospital treatment just weeks before a suicide attempt left him facing a lengthy physical and mental recovery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The celebrity gossip blogger, 48, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, remains hospitalized after the August 4 incident at his Miami home.
Family Intervenes After Health Crisis
His sister Barbara Lavandeira had been visiting from California when she discovered him and called emergency services.
Their mother, Teresita Lavandeira, has since sought temporary custody of Hilton's children, Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, eight, while doctors oversee his recovery.
Lavandeira told The New York Post: "He told us that a few days earlier, he had felt empty, hopeless and like he was a burden on everyone. He then admitted that one night when he couldn't sleep, he had taken the remaining painkillers from his surgery in March. He said he just wanted to sleep."
Lavandeira added she praised her brother for having the strength to disclose how badly he was struggling but urged him to seek specialist psychiatric treatment.
A source told Radar in an exclusive interview: "What Perez's mother is saying is that her son is or was in a deep depression crisis."
Hilton agreed and was taken to a hospital voluntarily.
She said: "He went voluntarily. After several days of evaluation and treatment, the facility determined that he could be discharged."
His condition initially appeared to improve following treatment, with Hilton spending time with his family and researching coping strategies and grounding techniques.
Lavandeira said: "That weekend, Mario seemed so much better. He looked better, too."
Darkest Days For Perez Hilton
Hilton returned to his regular therapy sessions on August 3 and completed an intake assessment for an intensive outpatient program the following day.
He was expected to begin group therapy the next week.
But later on August 4, Lavandeira became alarmed after her brother locked himself inside his bedroom and stopped responding to her.
She said: "August 4 will forever be one of the darkest days my family and I have ever experienced."
After entering the room and discovering Hilton seriously injured, Lavandeira immediately removed his three children from the house, called police and arranged for a friend to take them away from the scene.
An ambulance transported Hilton to hospital, where he remains under medical supervision.
Lavandeira said: "Mario remains hospitalized and continues to receive medical treatment for his injuries. His physical and mental recovery is going to take a lot of time, but we remain hopeful."
Road To Long-Term Medical Recovery
Hilton currently has no access to his cellphone, social media or the internet as his family and doctors concentrate on his treatment.
Lavandeira said doctors have given the family no firm indication of when Hilton might return home and that they do not intend to rush his recovery.
Meanwhile, Teresita has filed in Florida for temporary legal custody of Hilton's three children.
Court documents state Hilton "voluntarily consented" to the arrangement while receiving treatment.
Hilton said in his declaration: "I realize that the custody of my children by the Petitioner is temporary and that I may, at any time, petition the court to return legal custody to me."
Hilton built one of the internet's most recognizable celebrity gossip brands after launching his blog in the early 2000s, becoming known for his provocative coverage of Hollywood stars.
Born in Miami, he expanded his online fame into television, radio, books, and podcasts, while appearing on reality shows including Celebrity Big Brother and building a major social media following.