EXCLUSIVE: Perez Hilton's 'Depression Crisis' Revealed as He Continues Recovery

His sister Barbara Lavandeira had been visiting from California when she discovered him and called emergency services.

Their mother, Teresita Lavandeira, has since sought temporary custody of Hilton's children, Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, eight, while doctors oversee his recovery.

Lavandeira told The New York Post: "He told us that a few days earlier, he had felt empty, hopeless and like he was a burden on everyone. He then admitted that one night when he couldn't sleep, he had taken the remaining painkillers from his surgery in March. He said he just wanted to sleep."

Lavandeira added she praised her brother for having the strength to disclose how badly he was struggling but urged him to seek specialist psychiatric treatment.

A source told Radar in an exclusive interview: "What Perez's mother is saying is that her son is or was in a deep depression crisis."

Hilton agreed and was taken to a hospital voluntarily.

She said: "He went voluntarily. After several days of evaluation and treatment, the facility determined that he could be discharged."

His condition initially appeared to improve following treatment, with Hilton spending time with his family and researching coping strategies and grounding techniques.

Lavandeira said: "That weekend, Mario seemed so much better. He looked better, too."