Kelly Ripa Recalls Horrifying Moment When a 'Desperate' Bug 'Crawled Out' of Her Salad 'Drenched in Dressing' at Restaurant
Aug. 14 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa recalled the horrifying moment when she found a bug in her food at a restaurant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On a recent installment of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa, 55, comically recounted her shock when she saw a live bug "drenched in dressing" skittering across her plate.
Kelly Ripa Found a Bug in Her Salad
"Do you remember, we were all out together at a restaurant something," Ripa began. "I had the salad, and the bug-"
Consuelos cut in, "Crawled out?"
"Crawled out of the salad, literally drenched in dressing," she confirmed.
'It Was Desperate to Escape'
When she approached the restaurant about the issue, she remembered they looked at her and asked, "You think we put that in there?"
In response, she incredulously replied, "Do you think I put that in there?"
"What kind of bug was it? Do you know?" Consuelos asked her. "Just a little- just an insect?"
"It was just like a little insect," she replied. "I don't know. It's like the kind that comes with the salad. But it was still alive, and it was desperate to escape."
Another One of Kelly Ripa's Embarrassing Moments Revealed
This is far from the first time Ripa has shared awkward or embarrassing real-life moments on air. As Radar previously reported, the mother-of-three was once horrified after a drone flew near her window when she had no clothes on.
"When we were in Los Angeles, do you remember the drone outside of our window?" she asked her husband during a May episode of Live. "That was crazy. Because I had just gotten out of the shower, and we're on the ninth floor, so I'm not worried about people seeing me."
"So I get out of the shower. I drop my towel, and I wrap it around my hair. I'm looking upside down, and I see a drone staring at me through the window," she claimed. "It was from a really bad angle. It was like over the middle of the street."
Kelly Ripa Confessed to Stealing Something for the First Time
Earlier this month, Ripa also admitted to stealing for the very first time after her friends "shamed" her for never having done it.
The conversation came up when she and her friends were answering fun questions about themselves at a dinner party and Consuelos asked if anyone there had ever stolen anything.
"Some people were like, ‘Oh, in fifth grade, I stole a piece of Bazooka bubble gum from the convenience store.' And then some people were like, 'I stole herbs from the grocery store on the way over here,'" Ripa quipped. "I had never stolen anything. And so then people made fun of me at the table."
Her opportunity to swipe something came when she realized that she was out of basil that she needed to make tomato and mozzarella sandwiches before they went out for a day of sailing on their boat.
Instead of stopping at the store, she went to a garden at the marina and "broke off three pieces of basil."
While Consuelos playfully argued that it was probably "up for grabs," Ripa insisted, "I stole three pieces of basil!"