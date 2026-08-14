Kelly Ripa Recalls Horrifying Moment When a 'Desperate' Bug 'Crawled Out' of Her Salad 'Drenched in Dressing' at Restaurant

Earlier this month, Ripa also admitted to stealing for the very first time after her friends "shamed" her for never having done it.

The conversation came up when she and her friends were answering fun questions about themselves at a dinner party and Consuelos asked if anyone there had ever stolen anything.

"Some people were like, ‘Oh, in fifth grade, I stole a piece of Bazooka bubble gum from the convenience store.' And then some people were like, 'I stole herbs from the grocery store on the way over here,'" Ripa quipped. "I had never stolen anything. And so then people made fun of me at the table."

Her opportunity to swipe something came when she realized that she was out of basil that she needed to make tomato and mozzarella sandwiches before they went out for a day of sailing on their boat.

Instead of stopping at the store, she went to a garden at the marina and "broke off three pieces of basil."

While Consuelos playfully argued that it was probably "up for grabs," Ripa insisted, "I stole three pieces of basil!"