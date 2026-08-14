Chris Watts Says He Had 'No Control' Over Murdering Pregnant Wife Shanann and Two Young Daughters: 'It Was Gonna Happen'

Chris murdered his 34-year-old wife, Shanann Watts , who was 15 weeks pregnant with their third child at the time, and their two daughters, Bella Watts, 4, and Celeste Watts, 3, on August 13, 2018. He then dumped their bodies at the remote oil field in Colorado where he worked.

On the eighth anniversary of Chris Watts ' slayings of his wife and kids , the killer dad has claimed he had "no control" over his actions, adding it was "just gonna happen," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

At first, Chris told officials that hours after she returned home from a trip, he asked Shanann for a separation. He then claimed that she had killed their two daughters out of revenge, causing him to go into a "rage" and strangle her.

On camera, he shed tears, playing the part of the loving dad and doting husband, before eventually breaking down when confronted with police evidence.

When his family suddenly went "missing," the now 41-year-old sat down for several live interviews to voice his supposed grief over their disappearance.

Though Chris seemed to have a fairy-tale life, he was secretly harboring growing disdain with his wife and eventually began having an affair with a co-worker .

However, after investigators found evidence tying him to the crime, Chris confessed to the killings during a February 2019 interview with authorities.

He recalled that after Shanann returned home from her trip, they did indeed fight. Chris confessed to having an affair and said he didn't love his wife anymore. When she threatened to leave him and take the children, he jumped on top of her in their bed and strangled her.

"I didn't want to do this, but I did it," Chris said on tape during an audio recording of his confession. "I don't even want to say it felt like I had to. It just felt like there was already something in my mind that was implanted that I was gonna do it, and when I woke up that morning, it was gonna happen, and I had no control over it."

After killing Shanann, he loaded her body into the bed of his truck and drove with their daughters to the remote oil field where he worked. He buried Shanann in a shallow grave, and then smothered Celeste and Bell – placing their bodies in oil tanks.

Police found their remains on August 17, 2018.