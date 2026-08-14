Timothy Busfield 'Could Come Out of It a Hero' After High-Profile Child Abuse Trial, Top Criminal Defense Attorney Says

The 69-year-old was indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor under the age of 13. He subsequently pled not guilty . In explosive testimony, he told a grand jury the allegations were enough to destroy his career. However, there's still a chance he could emerge as a "hero," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Timothy Busfield claimed his career is ruined – but a high-profile defense attorney claimed not all hope is lost for the actor.

"If he goes full Johnny Depp and has an entire trial and everyone watches every minute of it and is convinced that this is all a farce, then he could work," she explained. "He could come out of it as the hero. It all depends on how the general public views the ending of this case."

If Kazarian were representing Busfield, the attorney explained, she would consider taking it to trial to fight the allegations against him.

Comparing Busfield's situation to prior scandals, like the domestic abuse allegations against Johnny Depp , Kazarian claimed Busfield could work again; it just wouldn't be for a long time.

Further, Kazarian analyzed the decision to let Busfield testify before the grand jury, which was an optional move. She explained the testimony could ultimately hurt Busfield in his case against the state.

She additionally shared some insight received from celebrity attorney Mark Geragos' dad. He always said, "A criminal case never gets better when the client gets on the stand."

Kazarian noted that even if someone is innocent, their testimony can become detrimental because "when you're trying to defend your life" it's easy to slip up and very difficult to focus on the question in front of you.

She also said that she cross-examines a witness herself in private to ensure they can stand up to the test and pressure they'll experience in court. If they can withstand it, she's willing to put them on the stand, especially if it's worth the risk.

Froelich then speculated time on the stand would be an attempt to salvage his reputation, especially if the allegations truly are false.