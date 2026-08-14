EXCLUSIVE: Robbie Williams Reveals Autism Diagnosis That 'Explains So Much'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the British singer, 52, who has previously spoken openly about his anxiety , ADHD and intrusive thoughts, disclosed the diagnosis during a Q&A session at the autumn/winter launch of his clothing brand Hopeium at Flannels.

Robbie Williams has revealed he has been diagnosed with "a little bit of autism" – saying the discovery has finally helped explain behaviors and struggles that have followed him throughout his life.

Williams, who shares four children with wife Ayda Field, 47, said learning he was autistic had provided a new understanding of how his mind works and why he behaves in certain ways.

Williams said: "I have ADHD and I just found out I have a bit of autism as well, which I actually f------ love because it explains so much."

The Angels singer joked the diagnosis had also provided him with a ready-made explanation for behavior that others might consider unusual.

He said: "It is my get-out-of-jail-free card now, and all the weird s--- that I do, I just say, 'Sorry, I'm autistic.'"