EXCLUSIVE: Robbie Williams Reveals Autism Diagnosis That 'Explains So Much'
Aug. 14 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Robbie Williams has revealed he has been diagnosed with "a little bit of autism" – saying the discovery has finally helped explain behaviors and struggles that have followed him throughout his life.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the British singer, 52, who has previously spoken openly about his anxiety, ADHD and intrusive thoughts, disclosed the diagnosis during a Q&A session at the autumn/winter launch of his clothing brand Hopeium at Flannels.
Robbie Williams Reveals Autism Diagnosis
Williams, who shares four children with wife Ayda Field, 47, said learning he was autistic had provided a new understanding of how his mind works and why he behaves in certain ways.
Williams said: "I have ADHD and I just found out I have a bit of autism as well, which I actually f------ love because it explains so much."
The Angels singer joked the diagnosis had also provided him with a ready-made explanation for behavior that others might consider unusual.
He said: "It is my get-out-of-jail-free card now, and all the weird s--- that I do, I just say, 'Sorry, I'm autistic.'"
Navigating ADHD and Intense Hyperfocus
Williams also described how ADHD can leave him intensely focused on subjects that capture his attention while making it extraordinarily difficult to concentrate on other aspects of everyday life.
He said: "With the ADHD, you can completely and utterly concentrate on something 1000 percent, but with absolutely everything else, you just cannot do it. Ask my kids."
Williams has increasingly turned toward creativity to occupy his mind, saying that making images and humorous material helps prevent him from becoming consumed by frightening or irrational intrusive thoughts.
The Rock DJ hitmaker said: "What I'm completely and utterly obsessed with is creating images and making funny things. If I'm creating images and funny things, I'm not thinking about me, because my brain is incredibly creative, and it can be creative about everything in the world that you panic or scared about."
'That's the Kind of Level of Insanity that I'm Dealing With'
The former Take That star described experiencing an intrusive thought while aboard an aircraft in which he irrationally feared his own thoughts could somehow cause the plane to crash.
Williams said: "For example, this is how crazy I am: recently, I was sitting on a plane, and I thought, 'What I can have telekinesis and my intrusive thoughts tell the plane to crash itself?'"
He added: "So that's the kind of level of insanity that I'm dealing with – it's best to train my brain to do something better than worrying about having supernatural powers and crashing a plane."
Williams has previously attempted to understand the nature of those intrusive thoughts.
In October, he described them as resembling an internalized form of Tourette's syndrome while speaking to Paul Whitehouse and Dr Mine Conkbayir on their podcast I'm ADHD! No You're Not.
Williams said: "I've just realized that I have Tourette's, but they don't come out."
He explained that even the adulation he receives while performing before enormous crowds has been unable to silence his internal thoughts.
Williams noted: "Not only that, you would think that a stadium full of people professing their love to you would work as (a distraction), but whatever it is inside me cannot hear it. I cannot take it in."
The singer's disclosure comes as he continues pursuing creative projects beyond music, including Hopeium, while publicly discussing the psychological difficulties he has experienced alongside decades of international fame.