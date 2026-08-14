EXCLUSIVE: Andrew and Tristan Tate Offered to Pay $54K to Learn Identities of UK Accusers, Court Docs Reveal
Aug. 14 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate offered $54,000, to learn the identities of their U.K. accusers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to newly filed court documents obtained by Radar, the brothers repeatedly pressed British prosecutors to disclose the names of complainants tied to the criminal case against them, even after authorities said the information was being withheld for safety reasons.
Tate Brothers Offer Up Cash For Accusers' Identities
According to court docs obtained by Radar, lawyers for Andrew and Tristan first offered $27,000 as security if prosecutors agreed to reveal the complainants' identities. The brothers also promised the names would not be published or made public. That offer was rejected.
The filing states the jailed brothers then increased the amount to $54,000 total – $27,000 from Andrew and $27,000 from Tristan. British prosecutors refused again.
After the second rejection, Andrew and Tristan challenged the Crown Prosecution Service's decision in the High Court of England and Wales. They argued the refusal to identify the complainants was unreasonable and amounted to a breach of their human rights. But the court sided with the prosecutors.
Andrew and Tristan Tate's Arguments 'Unarguable'
According to the filing, the judge found the brothers' arguments "unarguable" and ruled the CPS had acted reasonably in keeping the names confidential. The judge also rejected complaints about prosecutors describing the brothers as "notorious," according to the documents.
The disclosure is contained in a 34-page detention filing submitted in the Southern District of Florida, where British authorities are urging the United States to keep the brothers behind bars while their extradition cases move forward.
The court documents say the CPS has received repeated requests from the brothers' lawyers for the complainants' identities since March 2024. British authorities said the names were deliberately withheld to protect the individuals involved.
High Court Showdown
Prosecutors also told the court they believe Andrew and Tristan could pose a risk to witnesses if released.
The filing cites separate allegations from Romania accusing the brothers of attempting to influence witnesses in ongoing criminal proceedings. Andrew and Tristan have denied wrongdoing. The brothers are facing extradition proceedings in the United States over serious criminal allegations in the United Kingdom.
Court documents state Andrew is expected to face 42 charges, while Tristan faces 17. The allegations include r---, assault, and offenses tied to sexual exploitation. The brothers have denied the accusations.
Significant Flight Risk
British authorities are also arguing the pair present a significant flight risk because of their wealth, international travel and alleged access to multiple passports.
Their custody status is expected to remain a key issue as the extradition battle continues in Miami federal court.
The $54,000 offer is among the most striking details in the latest filing, adding another layer to prosecutors' argument that the brothers should remain detained while the U.K. seeks their return.