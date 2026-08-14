EXCLUSIVE: Andrew and Tristan Tate Offered to Pay $54K to Learn Identities of UK Accusers, Court Docs Reveal

According to court docs obtained by Radar, lawyers for Andrew and Tristan first offered $27,000 as security if prosecutors agreed to reveal the complainants' identities. The brothers also promised the names would not be published or made public. That offer was rejected.

The filing states the jailed brothers then increased the amount to $54,000 total – $27,000 from Andrew and $27,000 from Tristan. British prosecutors refused again.

After the second rejection, Andrew and Tristan challenged the Crown Prosecution Service's decision in the High Court of England and Wales. They argued the refusal to identify the complainants was unreasonable and amounted to a breach of their human rights. But the court sided with the prosecutors.