Hunter Biden Says His Drug Battle Worsened Dad Joe's Health Issues: 'That's What Addiction Does'
Aug. 14 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden has admitted his decades-long battle with drug addiction has taken an especially hard toll on his father's own health woes, RadarOnline.com can report.
Joe Biden announced in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with aggressive stage 4 prostate cancer, and his son claimed the former president's condition has only gotten worse.
Hunter Biden's Drug Addiction Affected His Entire Family
Hunter has been painfully honest about his drug and alcohol addictions and opened up during an emotional interview with the BBC about how his life has impacted those around him.
When asked if his addiction caused his father unwanted worry, especially after the death of his brother Beau, the 56-year-old said, "Of course I did. That's what addiction does... absolutely."
Although many people in the comments section found the question crass and insensitive, Hunter seemed more than willing to answer it, sharing that he refuses to run away from his past mistakes.
But his actions affected more than just his father. Hunter acknowledged the collateral damage extended to his entire family.
"You know, I think that most people would sit here and try to run from that question or be offended by it," he said. "But absolutely, not just in my dad, but in my mom and my aunts and uncles, to my children, to my relationships down the line."
"But in particular to my dad, who never let go," he added. "And even through that, even with the knowledge of that, he never, ever, ever let me go. He always left the door open."
Hunter Biden Says Joe's Cancer Has 'Spread'
In the same interview, Hunter offered a grim update on his father current health, describing his cancer as "very painful" and "very debilitating in many respects."
"The cancer has spread, metastasized into his bones and further," Hunter told the BBC, adding that despite the diagnosis, Joe has continued to make occasional public appearances.
"He's still doing his thing," Hunter said. "He so believes in this country."
Hunter admitted that seeing his father navigate the disease has been difficult for the family.
"It's really sad to watch," he said. "The only thing that I'd say about my dad, about his health right now, is I wish he would complain more, because it's not good."
Jill Biden Reveals Joe's Health Status
The sad update was confirmed by Joe's wife, Jill Biden, 75, who previously offered a candid look at her husband's prognosis during an appearance on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.
"He's doing okay," Jill said while discussing the challenges surrounding Joe's diagnosis and treatment.
She explained that while some patients with stage 4 prostate cancer can potentially be cured, her husband's condition is different because the disease has spread.
"When we got out, he was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer. And, for anyone who's listening, really, that diagnosis – you can be cured, and you can go through radiation or whatever. You can be cured, and you'll be fine," she said.
"Unfortunately for Joe, it metastasized to his bones," Jill continued. "Which means that he will forever live with cancer."
Joe Biden Faces Challenges 'Daily'
The former educator said Joe must undergo regular testing and take medication as doctors monitor the disease.
"We have to be mindful of it every three months, testing and medicines," Jill said. "And anybody who's gone through this cancer journey – and I've been through it many times with members of my family, of course with Beau – it's constant."
"It's daily," she added. "And I think it's challenging."