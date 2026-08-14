Hunter Biden Says His Drug Battle Worsened Dad Joe's Health Issues: 'That's What Addiction Does'

Joe Biden announced in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with aggressive stage 4 prostate cancer , and his son claimed the former president's condition has only gotten worse.

Hunter Biden has admitted his decades-long battle with drug addiction has taken an especially hard toll on his father's own health woes, RadarOnline.com can report.

Although many people in the comments section found the question crass and insensitive , Hunter seemed more than willing to answer it, sharing that he refuses to run away from his past mistakes.

When asked if his addiction caused his father unwanted worry, especially after the death of his brother Beau, the 56-year-old said, "Of course I did. That's what addiction does... absolutely."

Hunter has been painfully honest about his drug and alcohol addictions and opened up during an emotional interview with the BBC about how his life has impacted those around him.

“He never, ever, ever let me go” - Hunter Biden says he “of course” made Joe Biden’s health and life worse #Newsnight #HunterBiden

But his actions affected more than just his father. Hunter acknowledged the collateral damage extended to his entire family.

"You know, I think that most people would sit here and try to run from that question or be offended by it," he said. "But absolutely, not just in my dad, but in my mom and my aunts and uncles, to my children, to my relationships down the line."

"But in particular to my dad, who never let go," he added. "And even through that, even with the knowledge of that, he never, ever, ever let me go. He always left the door open."