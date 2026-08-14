Meghan Markle Branded 'Intolerable' as Hollywood Is 'Sick of Diva Duchess': 'They Just Don't Want Her'

Shuter explained that Markle's latest misstep, which raised eyebrows across Hollywood, was her apparent insulting clapback at Stewart, after the domestic goddess accused the ex-royal of discussing her and Harry's top-secret July reunion with Charles at a dinner party they both attended.

A source close to camp Sussex fired back, "Meghan was asked by someone else about her European vacation and said it was nice, and that was the extent of it. I think [Stewart] must have been confused," about the 85-year-old entertaining icon.

Stewart also pointed out in the same interview with People that Markle's career trajectory from actress to royalty to lifestyle influencer is a confusing one.

"If you're an actress, it’s hard to then transition to a princess and then from a princess into a homemaking guru on a television show. It doesn’t sort of follow. So go from there," the domestic doyenne observed at the time.

Shuter noted, "To think that of all the people that she's decided now to pick a fight with, it's Martha Stewart, who Hollywood does like."

"Martha said what we're all thinking, and she put it in such a concise way. It's absolutely wizardry," he added about Stewart's observation of Markle's career downfall.