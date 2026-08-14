Meghan Markle Branded 'Intolerable' as Hollywood Is 'Sick of Diva Duchess': 'They Just Don't Want Her'
Aug. 14 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has reportedly burned nearly every bridge in Hollywood, with Tinseltown power players now branding the ex-royal "intolerable" following her clash with domestic goddess Martha Stewart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Amid the 45-year-old's feud with Stewart came another painfully awkward public moment, when Markle appeared to gesture with her arm for music legend David Foster to take his place beside her on the red carpet at his own foundation gala, only for the prolific composer to breeze straight past her.
'Hollywood Is Sick of Meghan Markle'
"Hollywood, let me cut to the chase. They're sick of her. Hollywood is sick of Megan Markle," Tinseltown insider Rob Shuter claimed about what his industry connections shared with him during an appearance on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.
"They still have some fondness for Harry. He still is Princess Diana's son. So, Harry still has some affection towards him in Hollywood," Shuter explained about how King Charles III's youngest son still carries a sprinkling of royal fairy dust and remains the main reason the couple continues to score the occasional coveted invite.
"Megan does not. They don't like her."
Hollywood 'Pretended to Tolerate' Meghan Markle After Megxit for Prince Harry's Sake
For Harry's sake, the industry's power players initially "tolerated" Markle after the Sussexes arrived in the U.S. following 2020's Megxit and attempted to build a lucrative entertainment empire outside the royal family.
"They pretended to tolerate her in the beginning, and now she's intolerable," the former publicist claimed, as both Netflix and Spotify cut ties with the couple after initially signing them to megabucks deals.
Ultimately, Harry never produced a podcast for Spotify, while Markle waited two years into their blockbuster deal before finally launching Archetypes, which ran for just 12 episodes in 2022.
The company's Head of Talk Strategy, podcaster Bill Simmons, branded the couple "f------ grifters" after their deal was terminated in July 2023.
'They Don't Want' Meghan Markle
Netflix dropped the duo to a first-look deal in 2025 after Markle's pricey vanity lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, was a bomb with viewers and was mercilessly roasted across social media. The series was canceled in January, and the streamer cut ties with Markle's As Ever consumer products brand two months later.
"They just don't want her," Shuter claimed, saying that Hollywood is done giving Markle any more chances.
Martha Stewart's Meghan Markle Takedown Was 'Absolute Wizardry'
Shuter explained that Markle's latest misstep, which raised eyebrows across Hollywood, was her apparent insulting clapback at Stewart, after the domestic goddess accused the ex-royal of discussing her and Harry's top-secret July reunion with Charles at a dinner party they both attended.
A source close to camp Sussex fired back, "Meghan was asked by someone else about her European vacation and said it was nice, and that was the extent of it. I think [Stewart] must have been confused," about the 85-year-old entertaining icon.
Stewart also pointed out in the same interview with People that Markle's career trajectory from actress to royalty to lifestyle influencer is a confusing one.
"If you're an actress, it’s hard to then transition to a princess and then from a princess into a homemaking guru on a television show. It doesn’t sort of follow. So go from there," the domestic doyenne observed at the time.
Shuter noted, "To think that of all the people that she's decided now to pick a fight with, it's Martha Stewart, who Hollywood does like."
"Martha said what we're all thinking, and she put it in such a concise way. It's absolutely wizardry," he added about Stewart's observation of Markle's career downfall.