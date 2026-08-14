EXCLUSIVE: How Nicole Kidman 'Ignored Warnings' About Marrying Ex-Husband Tom Cruise
Aug. 14 2026, Published 2:02 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman has revealed how she "ignored warnings" marrying Tom Cruise could damage her fledgling Hollywood career – because she was "madly in love" and prepared to sacrifice professional success to be with him.
As RadarOnline.com readers will know, the Australian actress married her Days of Thunder co-star in 1990 when she was 23, and Cruise was already one of Hollywood's biggest stars.
Warnings Over Marrying Tom Cruise
Friends and industry figures have told us they cautioned Kidman years ago about becoming one half of such a famous couple risked leaving her known primarily as Cruise's wife, but she dismissed their concerns.
They separated in 2001 after more than a decade of marriage.
Kidman said: "I got married so young. Suddenly I was 22, 23 years old and I had this huge movie star husband. But it just seemed completely natural. We just fell madly in love and it was that simple."
A source familiar with Kidman's early career said those around the actress feared her identity would become consumed by Cruise's enormous celebrity.
The insider added: "There were people around Nicole at the time who genuinely believed marrying Tom could come at an enormous professional cost. She was still establishing herself in Hollywood, while he was already one of the most famous actors in the world, and the fear was that everything she achieved from that point would be viewed through the prism of being Mrs Tom Cruise.
"Nobody doubted that she was completely in love with him – that was obvious to everyone. The warning was that his level of fame was so overwhelming that her own identity as an actress could disappear behind it."
The source continued: "Nicole was essentially being told that she risked going from being regarded as an exciting young actress with her own future to simply being known as the woman married to Tom Cruise, but she basically ignored such warnings.
"His celebrity was on another level at that stage, and people worried she would permanently be standing in his shadow.
"But Nicole wasn't interested in making a calculated career decision. She was young, deeply in love, and determined to marry the person she wanted to be with, whatever Hollywood thought about it.
"The advice wasn't that she should walk away because there was something wrong with the relationship. It was much more practical than that. People could see how intensely Nicole felt about Tom, but they also understood how Hollywood worked.
"Once she married one of the industry's biggest stars, there was a real concern that executives, the media and audiences would stop seeing Nicole Kidman as an individual talent and start seeing her first and foremost as Tom Cruise's wife. At that point in her life, she was prepared to take that risk."
Ignoring the Hollywood Warnings
Kidman acknowledged she had been explicitly warned about the potential professional consequences.
She told Britain's Vogue: "I remember people saying to me, 'OK, well this is really going to affect your career.'
"I'm like, 'I don't care. I'm in love. I want to be married.'"
Kidman said those predictions initially appeared to come true as her marriage increasingly defined her public identity.
She said: "And then I was his 'wife' and they were like, 'See, we told you.' I'm like, 'So what? I wasn't meant to marry the man I love? Of course I'll throw my career away. I don't care.'"
A Second Heartbreak Takes Its Toll
After divorcing Cruise, Kidman married musician Keith Urban in June 2006. They separated last year in a shock split.
Kidman, who has four children – two from each marriage – said experiencing one highly public divorce did nothing to prepare her for another.
She said: "It's all new. Every time!"
The Practical Magic 2 star said her willingness to follow emotion rather than carefully calculate consequences has remained a defining characteristic throughout her life.
Kidman said: "That's just who I am. I don't overthink things and I'm probably not that analytical. I'm far more feeling-centred and I lead with my heart. I just go, 'OK, what do I feel here? I'll give it a go.'"
She added: "I've always wanted to live a well-examined life, so what does that entail? Trying things, making mistakes, failing, getting back up, moving on, embracing love, staying open, keeping the heart open and the possibilities."
Nicole Kidman Faces Uncertain Future
Kidman admitted the collapse of her second marriage left her facing a future radically different from the one she had imagined.
The Big Little Lies star said: "There was a point where I was very fearful and deeply vulnerable," adding she eventually decided she could either "just curl up" or move forward "with an enormous amount of hope."
She added: "The future, it's completely unknown to me right now. Strange."