EXCLUSIVE: How Nicole Kidman 'Ignored Warnings' About Marrying Ex-Husband Tom Cruise

As RadarOnline.com readers will know, the Australian actress married her Days of Thunder co-star in 1990 when she was 23, and Cruise was already one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Nicole Kidman has revealed how she "ignored warnings" marrying Tom Cruise could damage her fledgling Hollywood career – because she was "madly in love" and prepared to sacrifice professional success to be with him.

Friends and industry figures have told us they cautioned Kidman years ago about becoming one half of such a famous couple risked leaving her known primarily as Cruise's wife, but she dismissed their concerns.

They separated in 2001 after more than a decade of marriage.

Kidman said: "I got married so young. Suddenly I was 22, 23 years old and I had this huge movie star husband. But it just seemed completely natural. We just fell madly in love and it was that simple."

A source familiar with Kidman's early career said those around the actress feared her identity would become consumed by Cruise's enormous celebrity.

The insider added: "There were people around Nicole at the time who genuinely believed marrying Tom could come at an enormous professional cost. She was still establishing herself in Hollywood, while he was already one of the most famous actors in the world, and the fear was that everything she achieved from that point would be viewed through the prism of being Mrs Tom Cruise.

"Nobody doubted that she was completely in love with him – that was obvious to everyone. The warning was that his level of fame was so overwhelming that her own identity as an actress could disappear behind it."

The source continued: "Nicole was essentially being told that she risked going from being regarded as an exciting young actress with her own future to simply being known as the woman married to Tom Cruise, but she basically ignored such warnings.

"His celebrity was on another level at that stage, and people worried she would permanently be standing in his shadow.

"But Nicole wasn't interested in making a calculated career decision. She was young, deeply in love, and determined to marry the person she wanted to be with, whatever Hollywood thought about it.

"The advice wasn't that she should walk away because there was something wrong with the relationship. It was much more practical than that. People could see how intensely Nicole felt about Tom, but they also understood how Hollywood worked.

"Once she married one of the industry's biggest stars, there was a real concern that executives, the media and audiences would stop seeing Nicole Kidman as an individual talent and start seeing her first and foremost as Tom Cruise's wife. At that point in her life, she was prepared to take that risk."