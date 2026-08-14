Should Hawaii Treat Crypto Gambling Differently from Traditional Casinos?

Hawaii continues to take one of the strictest positions on gambling in the United States. Unlike other states that have expanded access to casinos, lotteries, and sports betting, the islands have consistently rejected proposals that would introduce traditional gambling operations.

Along with concerns around social impacts and regulation, this approach has been taken to preserve Hawaii’s unique communities. Yet gambling continues to evolve. It continues to be more accepted globally.

Now, with the rise of cryptocurrency-based gambling, a new policy question is raised: Should platforms built on blockchain technology be evaluated through the same lens as traditional casinos, or do their underlying systems demand a different approach?