Hayden Panettiere's Estranged Mom 'Pushing to Be Involved' in Actress' Funeral and Memorial Plans After Her Tragic Death at 36
Aug. 18 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere died while estranged from her mother, who acted as her manager early in her career.
Now, her mother, Lesley Vogel, is speaking out regarding her loss. However, those close to the situation claim she's attempting to take over the funeral arrangements, despite their bad blood, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hayden Panettiere's Mother Allegedly Wants Control of Funeral
An insider told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on his Substack, that there isn't universal agreement among her inner circle. Due to Panettiere's past with her mother, those closest to the actress do not want Vogel involved with the funeral plans.
"There are people around Hayden who believe those closest to her should be making these decisions, especially after everything that happened between Hayden and her mother," one source claimed. The insider added that while Vogel is still Panettiere's mother, "that doesn't erase the history between them."
Panettiere was open about her estrangement from her mother, especially given the professional element in their relationship.
"Everything was business," Panettiere recalled in a May appearance on On Purpose with Jay Shetty. "I became the confidant and the assistant and the therapist and the shoulder to cry on and everything but her child."
Lesley Vogel Breaks Silence
Two days after the loss of her daughter, Vogel broke her silence.
She told NBC News, "I think Hayden was an amazingly talented person in so many departments, and I think young people who grow up in the entertainment industry – it is a struggle, and it’s a very challenging industry, and it’s not unusual for them to sadly find the wrong path."
Vogel added, “I think it becomes very difficult to be true to yourself, and I think Hayden sadly lost her way, and I wish it were different. I wish she had stayed true to herself because she had many incredible attributes.”
Ex Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Put on Blast
Vogel further pushed blame onto Brian Hickerson, Panettiere's long-term on-again, off-again boyfriend, who was reportedly with her during her death.
“This person in her life that we have been trying to get rid of for quite some time was with her at her death, and that was Brian Hickerson,” Vogel said.
Hickerson, despite traveling with Panettiere just before her death, has an admitted history of abuse and domestic violence.
Panettiere went public with the abuse allegations in 2020, writing on Instagram, "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."
She further detailed her experience in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.
Despite their complicated past, Hickerson took accountability for his actions. He pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend after he was hit with an eight-count criminal indictment in April 2021.
Plus, he previously told TMZ, "The domestic violence stuff, I think it's like page 272, my chapter. Everybody should read it."
Hayden Panettiere Pronounced Dead After Apparent 'Cardiac Arrest'
Panettiere was reported dead on Sunday, August 16, after traveling with Hickerson to South Carolina.
Her cause of death was not immediately determined, but foul play was not suspected. 911 dispatchers discussed a female suffering from a "cardiac arrest" due to an apparent "overdose."
Hickerson reportedly provided police with a "bag of medication," which was allegedly in Panettiere's possession at the time of her death. She was reportedly taking the medication at the time of her death, but it's unclear what it was or if she was abusing it.