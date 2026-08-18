Hayden Panettiere's Estranged Mom 'Pushing to Be Involved' in Actress' Funeral and Memorial Plans After Her Tragic Death at 36

Vogel further pushed blame onto Brian Hickerson, Panettiere's long-term on-again, off-again boyfriend, who was reportedly with her during her death.

“This person in her life that we have been trying to get rid of for quite some time was with her at her death, and that was Brian Hickerson,” Vogel said.

Hickerson, despite traveling with Panettiere just before her death, has an admitted history of abuse and domestic violence.

Panettiere went public with the abuse allegations in 2020, writing on Instagram, "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."

She further detailed her experience in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.

Despite their complicated past, Hickerson took accountability for his actions. He pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend after he was hit with an eight-count criminal indictment in April 2021.

Plus, he previously told TMZ, "The domestic violence stuff, I think it's like page 272, my chapter. Everybody should read it."