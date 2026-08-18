Hayden Panettiere's On-Off Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Allegedly 'Showed Police a Bag of Medication' the Actress Was Taking Before 'Overdose' Death, According to Reports

While it's not yet clear if Panettiere had any drugs in her system at the time of her death, she had been open about her battles with depression and addiction, and many of her friends had accused Hickerson of "enabling" the Nashville star's dependency issues.

Panettiere and Hickerson began dating in 2018, but their relationship quickly became volatile, and he was arrested several times for domestic violence during their time together.

After learning of her daughter's death, estranged mom Lesley Vogel bashed Hickerson and his influence on Panettiere's life.

"This person in her life that we have been trying to get rid of for quite some time was with her at her death, and that was Brian Hickerson," Vogel told NBC News.

"I think Hayden was an amazingly talented person in so many departments, and I think young people who grow up in the entertainment industry – it is a struggle, and it's a very challenging industry, and it's not unusual for them to sadly find the wrong path."