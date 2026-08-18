EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Link Resurfaces at Tupac Murder Trial — as Shakur Family Accuses Jailed Rapper of Offering $1Million for Icon's Murder
Aug. 18 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged connection to Duane 'Keefe D' Davis has resurfaced as the long-awaited trial over Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder gets underway – months after the late rapper's family laid out claims involving an alleged $1million deal and a chilling post-shooting phone call, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Tupac's brother Mopreme Shakur, as administrator of the estate of Mutulu Shakur, alleges Combs had direct dealings with Davis before the fatal Las Vegas shooting.
Duane 'Keefe D' Davis Accused of Orchestrating Revenge Killing
The allegations have taken on fresh significance as Davis, 63, stands trial nearly 30 years after Tupac was gunned down near the Las Vegas Strip.
Prosecutors accuse Davis of orchestrating the revenge killing after Tupac and his entourage allegedly attacked Davis' nephew, Orlando 'Baby Lane' Anderson, at the MGM Grand on September 7, 1996.
Davis, who has pleaded not guilty, is not accused of firing the fatal shots himself. Prosecutors instead allege he obtained the weapon and helped organize the attack. His defense has argued his previous accounts of the killing were fabricated.
A Sean 'Diddy' Combs Connection?
The separate civil lawsuit paints an even broader picture. It alleges Eric 'Von Zip' Martin – described in the filing as a close Combs associate with ties to Davis and the South Side Crips – helped connect the Bad Boy Records founder with Davis.
The complaint claims Davis eventually managed a relationship between the South Side Crips and Bad Boy Records, with gang members allegedly protecting the label's artists while they were in California.
The most explosive allegations appear later in the complaint, which cites previously released grand jury testimony and other sources.
Alleged $1Million Deal Details
The lawsuit alleges Davis met Combs and Martin at Greenblatt's Deli on the Sunset Strip, where Combs allegedly told Davis he had "a couple of problems I need to be handled. Big CEO Suge Knight and Pac."
Davis allegedly indicated his crew could handle it, and the complaint claims, "upon information and belief," that Combs agreed to pay $1million.
The filing further alleges that on September 8, 1996 – the day after Tupac was shot – Davis returned to Los Angeles and met with Martin. During that meeting, Combs allegedly called Martin and asked, "Was that us?" in reference to Tupac's shooting, according to the complaint.
Davis allegedly confirmed it was.
Allegations 'Pure Fiction'?
The lawsuit claims Martin subsequently received $500,000 that was supposed to be forwarded to Davis. It alleges the purported payment was half the originally discussed amount because Knight survived the shooting, and claims Davis ultimately never received the money.
Combs has not been charged in connection with Tupac's murder, and prosecutors in Davis' criminal trial have not accused the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker of ordering the killing.
The civil complaint itself acknowledges Combs has repeatedly denied knowing anything about Tupac's murder and has characterized allegations that he commissioned the killing as "pure fiction."
It also acknowledges Davis retracted numerous statements following his arrest, including previous claims involving Combs.