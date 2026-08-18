EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Link Resurfaces at Tupac Murder Trial — as Shakur Family Accuses Jailed Rapper of Offering $1Million for Icon's Murder

The allegations have taken on fresh significance as Davis, 63, stands trial nearly 30 years after Tupac was gunned down near the Las Vegas Strip.

Prosecutors accuse Davis of orchestrating the revenge killing after Tupac and his entourage allegedly attacked Davis' nephew, Orlando 'Baby Lane' Anderson, at the MGM Grand on September 7, 1996.

Davis, who has pleaded not guilty, is not accused of firing the fatal shots himself. Prosecutors instead allege he obtained the weapon and helped organize the attack. His defense has argued his previous accounts of the killing were fabricated.