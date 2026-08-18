Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hayden Panettiere
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Hayden Panettiere's Zebra Fall Sparked Decades of Pain and Drug Abuse

Photo of Hayden Panettiere and zebra
Source: Pexels.com; MEGA

Hayden Panettiere fell off a zebra while filming 'Racing Stripes' in 2005.

Aug. 18 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Hayden Panettiere suffered more than two decades of physical pain after being thrown from a zebra as a teenage actress – an injury she later said contributed to the opioid use that became part of her long struggle with addiction.

As Radaronline.com reported, Panettiere, 36, was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sunday, August 16, after traveling there with on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson.

Article continues below advertisement

'These Injuries Still Bother Me'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Panettiere suffered a neck injury after falling off a zebra.

Authorities have found no evidence of foul play and have not announced a cause of death, although dispatch audio referenced a suspected overdose and cardiac arrest.

Narcan was reportedly discovered inside the apartment, but it remains unknown whether it was administered to Panettiere.

A source familiar with Panettiere's struggles told Radar in an exclusive interview: "That accident became much more than something that happened to Hayden on a movie set as a teenager. She wrote about still experiencing the consequences more than 20 years later, and when the old injury became painful again, opioids became part of that story."

Another Hollywood insider added: "Hayden's addiction had many complicated elements and nobody should reduce it to one event. But the physical pain was real; she connected increased opioid use to her neck injury flaring up, and it was something she was still dealing with decades after the accident. It was what really prompted her downward spiral into drugs and depression."

Panettiere was 14 when she was thrown from a zebra while making Racing Stripes, released in 2005.

In her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, published three months before her death, Panettiere said the accident damaged two vertebrae in her neck and caused severe whiplash and a concussion.

She wrote: "Over 20 years later, these injuries still bother me."

Panettiere said her opioid use subsequently increased when the old neck injury flared up.

Article continues below advertisement

'Happy Pill' Started Addiction

Photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Panettiere linked her increased opioid use to recurring neck pain.

She also described how her exposure to drugs had begun during her teenage years. At 16, Panettiere said somebody on her professional team offered her a "happy pill" before a red-carpet appearance.

Panettiere began requesting the pills regularly and later described them as a "gateway drug" to other substances.

Her addiction eventually included serious alcohol abuse. Panettiere wrote her drinking became so severe she developed jaundice and received a stark medical warning.

She wrote: "A doctor told me that if I didn't stop drinking, I'd be dead within five years."

Panettiere had also experienced significant emotional difficulties from childhood. She recalled being bullied at school before being homeschooled as her acting career accelerated.

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere Revealed Hollywood Trauma

Photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

The actress surrendered custody of her daughter following severe postpartum depression.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Bill Clinton had former ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton at Risk of 'Very Serious' Health Issues After Stress From Jeffrey Epstein Scandal, Expert Claims

Photo of Hayden Panettiere

EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere's Hopeful Last Interview Sparks Mental Health Fears

Her memoir additionally contained allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior by unnamed Hollywood figures when she was 18 and 19.

Panettiere discussed addiction alongside motherhood, including her decision to transfer custody of her daughter Kaya, 11, to her former fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, 50, after experiencing addiction and severe postpartum depression.

She wrote: "Kaya needed to feel at rest, not just physically, but mentally and emotionally."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Emergency personnel attempted cardiac life support before pronouncing her dead.

Speaking to NPR in May about their relationship, Panettiere said: "I travel as much as I can. I spend as much time as I can with her."

She added: "If I can't be there with her physically, then I talk to her all the time on FaceTime."

Emergency responders attempted advanced cardiac life support and chest compressions Sunday before Panettiere was pronounced dead at 2:32 pm.

No specific drug has been identified as contributing to her death.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.