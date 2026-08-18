EXCLUSIVE: How Hayden Panettiere's Zebra Fall Sparked Decades of Pain and Drug Abuse

Authorities have found no evidence of foul play and have not announced a cause of death, although dispatch audio referenced a suspected overdose and cardiac arrest.

Narcan was reportedly discovered inside the apartment, but it remains unknown whether it was administered to Panettiere.

A source familiar with Panettiere's struggles told Radar in an exclusive interview: "That accident became much more than something that happened to Hayden on a movie set as a teenager. She wrote about still experiencing the consequences more than 20 years later, and when the old injury became painful again, opioids became part of that story."

Another Hollywood insider added: "Hayden's addiction had many complicated elements and nobody should reduce it to one event. But the physical pain was real; she connected increased opioid use to her neck injury flaring up, and it was something she was still dealing with decades after the accident. It was what really prompted her downward spiral into drugs and depression."

Panettiere was 14 when she was thrown from a zebra while making Racing Stripes, released in 2005.

In her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, published three months before her death, Panettiere said the accident damaged two vertebrae in her neck and caused severe whiplash and a concussion.

She wrote: "Over 20 years later, these injuries still bother me."

Panettiere said her opioid use subsequently increased when the old neck injury flared up.