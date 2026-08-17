Hayden Panettiere Was Warned by a Doctor She'd Be 'Dead Within Five Years' If She Continued Drinking — Years Before Tragic Passing

In an effort to dodge death, Panettiere went through withdrawal symptoms, including mental health episodes. She recalled hearing "voices that were so terrifying I got on all fours and crawled to my bathroom." She waited for the "panic to pass" by lying on the cool tiles.

The symptoms were physical, too. The actress wrote, "As my nervous system tried to regulate itself without the depressant effects of alcohol, it went into overdrive, and my whole body shook. I couldn't sleep, and my head pounded like it was pressing against my skull."

Two weeks into ditching the alcohol and anti-depressants, Panettiere began to "feel calm." She experienced a blip of happiness.

She wrote, “Two weeks later, I laughed. Not because of (boyfriend) Brian (Hickerson) or Wlad ([ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko) or Mom or someone else whose approval I craved, but because of something I thought was funny. That laugh was all mine, and no one could take it from me.”