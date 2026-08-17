EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere's 'Will' Shows She Left Fortune of Up to $15Million

Panettiere spent almost her entire life in show business, progressing from commercials and soap operas to major television and movie roles, endorsements and property investments.

Details of her will and the value of her estate at death have not been officially disclosed – but Radar can reveal she left behind a fortune of around $15million.

Her father, Skip Panettiere, said about the actress' passing: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her on screen."

Estimates published before her death placed Panettiere's net worth between $12million and $15million as of mid-2026, with television and film believed to account for much of her wealth.