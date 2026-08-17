Trump's Appearance Sparks Concern as Critics Claim Prez Appears to Have Massive Backside Bulge — 'Looks Like He Has Some Sort of Contraption'

Social media users quickly began to speculate what could have been under his clothing after Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted a video of the president.

Journalist Aaron Rupar was among those to call attention to the unusual sight, writing on X, "Seriously, what is going on with Trump's rear end here? It looks like he has some sort of contraption back there."

Former conservative lawyer and longtime Trump critic George Conway appeared to make a joke about adult diapers when he simply responded, "It depends."

Czech-American tennis player Martina Navratilova was even more direct, writing: "That's a big diaper, I think:)"

Another person wrote, "He's dying. And it isn't a suit. It's a tarp. Designed to cover up all the contraptions underneath keeping him upright. For now."

"That's where he's hiding the 3 million missing Epstein files," an additional critic said.

"Cyberb--t. A gift from Elon," a user joked, and another added, "Nicki [Minaj] got him a BBL"