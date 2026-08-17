Trump's Appearance Sparks Concern as Critics Claim Prez Appears to Have Massive Backside Bulge — 'Looks Like He Has Some Sort of Contraption'
Aug. 17 2026, Published 1:33 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump sparked a bizarre wave of speculation after a video from his rally appeared to show a large, box-like bulge protruding from the back of his suit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The unusual shape quickly sent critics online into a frenzy, with some wondering whether the 80-year-old president was concealing a medical device or wearing an adult diaper.
Donald Trump's Mysterious Bulge Raises Questions
Social media users quickly began to speculate what could have been under his clothing after Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted a video of the president.
Journalist Aaron Rupar was among those to call attention to the unusual sight, writing on X, "Seriously, what is going on with Trump's rear end here? It looks like he has some sort of contraption back there."
Former conservative lawyer and longtime Trump critic George Conway appeared to make a joke about adult diapers when he simply responded, "It depends."
Czech-American tennis player Martina Navratilova was even more direct, writing: "That's a big diaper, I think:)"
Another person wrote, "He's dying. And it isn't a suit. It's a tarp. Designed to cover up all the contraptions underneath keeping him upright. For now."
"That's where he's hiding the 3 million missing Epstein files," an additional critic said.
"Cyberb--t. A gift from Elon," a user joked, and another added, "Nicki [Minaj] got him a BBL"
Critics Speculate About Medical Equipment
Other commenters took the speculation in a different direction, some joking and some genuinely wondering if there was a medical reason for the odd shape.
One person said, "I'm pretty sure Trump's wearing an LVAD for Heart Failure," and a second added, "It's probably something like this. A battery-powered exoskeleton walking device. We know he has trouble with his legs/hips."
Another user said, "Insulin pump. Of course he's diabetic, that's why he keeps falling asleep. I mean just look at him."
Donald Trump Faces Fresh Health Scrutiny
The Long Island appearance also drew attention for an awkward moment involving New York attorney general candidate Saritha Komatireddy, whom Trump had just endorsed.
While praising Komatireddy, Trump appeared to forget her name and instead called out, "Where the h--- are you... Ma'am? Where are you?"
Critics Slam the President's Alleged Momentary Memory Loss
Critics online quickly blasted the president for allegedly forgetting Komatireddy's name.
One critic wrote, "Awesome. Quite the picture of health with frequent napping and memory lapses, this is a man who needs to go away."
Another critic simply called him "Dementia Donald," seemingly referencing the ongoing concerns about his cognitive health.