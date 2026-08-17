Hayden Panettiere's Final Moments: Late Actress Flew to South Carolina with On-Off Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Just One Day Before 'Overdose' Death at 36

It's unclear why the couple suddenly turned up in Greenville, a city of roughly 75,000 people in South Carolina's Upstate region, but Hickerson is a native of the Palmetto State and is believed to have family in the area.

Paramedics were called to an apartment at the sprawling Judson Mill complex, a renovated former textile mill transformed into lofts, restaurants, shops, and event spaces.

The 911 call on the day of Panettiere's August 16 death – just five days before she was due to turn 37 – came at 1:50 p.m. local time, when a dispatcher alerted responding units to an "unresponsive female" in "cardiac arrest."

EMS were later heard on the radio working on the patient, who had suffered an "overdose," and CPR was "in progress." Panettiere was pronounced dead inside the apartment at 2:32 p.m local time.