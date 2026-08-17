Hayden Panettiere Death Update: Overdose Evidence Found on Scene After Actress is Found Dead Inside Apartment

According to reports, a vial of Narcan was found on the mattress inside the Greenville, South Carolina, apartment. The nasal spray is commonly used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose or similar drugs.

TMZ also reported epinephrine, a form of adrenaline commonly used to resuscitate patients in cardiac arrest, was used on the scene.

As Radar reported, 911 calls said a woman appeared to be suffering "cardiac arrest."

However, at least two ambulances rushed to the apartment, which might mean there were actually multiple people in distress, and it's unclear who received the dose of Narcan.