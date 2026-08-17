Hayden Panettiere Death Update: Overdose Evidence Found on Scene After Actress is Found Dead Inside Apartment
Aug. 17 2026, Published 1:29 p.m. ET
A medicine typically used for emergency drug overdoses was reportedly found in the same location where Hayden Panettiere died on Sunday, RadarOnline.com can report.
Emergency responders radioed that the Heroes star may have had an accidental "overdose" of something, as they rushed to provide CPR in a failed attempt to save her life.
Narcan Reportedly Found in Apartment
According to reports, a vial of Narcan was found on the mattress inside the Greenville, South Carolina, apartment. The nasal spray is commonly used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose or similar drugs.
TMZ also reported epinephrine, a form of adrenaline commonly used to resuscitate patients in cardiac arrest, was used on the scene.
As Radar reported, 911 calls said a woman appeared to be suffering "cardiac arrest."
However, at least two ambulances rushed to the apartment, which might mean there were actually multiple people in distress, and it's unclear who received the dose of Narcan.
An Autopsy Found 'No Signs of Trauma'
An autopsy has been performed on the 36-year-old's body, but the final results have not yet been made public.
The Greenville coroner released some details from the autopsy in a press release on Monday, including revealing that "no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death."
"The cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation and the completion of additional studies," the coroner noted.
Panettiere was discovered on Sunday, August 16, at Judson Mill Lofts, where officers and emergency medical personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in cardiac arrest just before 2 p.m.
Paramedics tried CPR and other emergency measures in a fight to save the actress, but despite their attempts, Panettiere was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m.
Hayden Panettiere's Struggle With Addiction
Panettiere was brutally honest about her struggles with drugs and alcohol in the years before her tragic death. The Remember the Titans star openly discussed her addictions and the overwhelming postpartum depression she suffered after the birth of her daughter, Kaya, in 2014.
"I was on top of the world and I ruined it," she told People in 2022. "I'd think I hit rock bottom, but then there's that trap door that opens."
Her sudden stardom at an early age apparently took its toll on her, as she revealed that she was just 15 when someone on her team began to offer her "happy pills" before she walked red carpet events.
"They were to make me peppy during interviews," said Panettiere. "I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction."
'A Cycle of Self-Destruction'
Eventually, she started sneaking away from friends and her former fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, the father of her daughter, to use substances.
"With the opiates and alcohol, I was doing anything to make me feel happy for a moment," she said. "Then I'd feel worse than I did before. I was in a cycle of self-destruction."
Panettiere did finally gather the strength to ask for help, and seemed to be in a better place in recent years.
"I put a lot of work into myself, and I had to be willing to be incredibly honest," says the actress, who underwent both trauma therapy and inpatient treatment. "This hasn't been easy, and there were a lot of ups and downs, but I don't regret even the ugliest things that have happened to me. I feel incredibly accomplished. And I feel like I have a second chance."