EXCLUSIVE: Inside Robert Redford's Grief — 'Sparkle' in Hollywood Star's Eyes 'Dimmed' After Death of His Sons

Although Redford would go on to win two Academy Awards, he didn't fall into a professional acting career until his 20s.

Originally, he attended the University of Colorado Boulder on a baseball scholarship. When that didn't pan out, he studied fine art in Europe. But he truly discovered his passion for performance in the late 1950s, after enrolling in the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York.

He made his Broadway debut with a brief role in Tall Story in 1959. After his time on the stage, he also earned several guest roles on television in the '60s, including in Perry Mason, The Twilight Zone, The Defenders, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour and more.

Throughout his Hollywood career, Redford was especially well known for his work in film. In 1969, he starred in his hit movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. He also acted in The Sting (1973), The Great Gatsby (1974), All the President's Men (1976), Ordinary People (1980), The Natural (1984), Out of Africa (1985), and The Horse Whisperer (1998).