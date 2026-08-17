EXCLUSIVE: Inside Robert Redford's Grief — 'Sparkle' in Hollywood Star's Eyes 'Dimmed' After Death of His Sons
Aug. 17 2026, Updated 1:16 p.m. ET
Robert Redford forged his path in Hollywood and became an award-winning actor, but there were years in his private life that were filled with grief.
Ahead of what would have been the late star's 90th birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits Redford's memorable career and how he dealt with the painful loss of his two sons.
Inside Robert Redford's Journey to Acting
Although Redford would go on to win two Academy Awards, he didn't fall into a professional acting career until his 20s.
Originally, he attended the University of Colorado Boulder on a baseball scholarship. When that didn't pan out, he studied fine art in Europe. But he truly discovered his passion for performance in the late 1950s, after enrolling in the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York.
He made his Broadway debut with a brief role in Tall Story in 1959. After his time on the stage, he also earned several guest roles on television in the '60s, including in Perry Mason, The Twilight Zone, The Defenders, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour and more.
Throughout his Hollywood career, Redford was especially well known for his work in film. In 1969, he starred in his hit movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. He also acted in The Sting (1973), The Great Gatsby (1974), All the President's Men (1976), Ordinary People (1980), The Natural (1984), Out of Africa (1985), and The Horse Whisperer (1998).
Robert Redford Loses Firstborn Son
Sadly, just as his career was beginning, Redford suffered a heartbreaking loss. In 1959, his first son, Scott – whom he shared with his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen – suddenly passed away at only two months old.
The cause of death was ruled Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).
According to the Mayo Clinic, SIDS-related deaths often occur when the baby is asleep. While the true cause is unknown, "researchers have found some things that might put babies at higher risk," such as sleep position or physical health factors like brain defects or respiratory issues.
Robert Redford's Son James Dies of Cancer
His second son, James, lived a much longer life. He went on to follow in his father's footsteps creatively and had a successful career as a documentary filmmaker.
However, he was diagnosed in 2019 with bile duct cancer and passed away in 2020. He was only 58.
"The pain of losing James was indescribable," an insider revealed. "Bob was proud of all his children, but James was his kindred spirit. To lose him after so many years of fighting was almost too much."
'He Took That Heartbreak to His Grave'
Redford was also said to be haunted by the murder of his daughter Shauna's former boyfriend Sid Wells. In 1983, Wells' body was found in his Boulder, Colorado, apartment. He had a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Between the loss of his two sons and being shaken by Wells' murder, the actor struggled privately, according to the source.
"Redford always had that sparkle in his eyes, but it dimmed a little after those tragic losses," the source explained. "And he never got over it. He took that heartbreak to his grave."