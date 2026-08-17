Hayden Panettiere Coroner Reveals 'No Signs of Trauma' as 'Heroes' Actress' Cause of Death Remains Unknown

"An autopsy was completed today. At autopsy no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death," Greenville County Coroner Mike Ellis wrote in a statement on Monday, August 17, one day after the actress was found unresponsive inside an apartment in the Upstate South Carolina city.

"The cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation and the completion of additional studies. This investigation remains active and ongoing. No further details are available for release at this time," Ellis added.

As Radar previously reported, the 911 call and dispatch audio had EMS workers discussing a possible "overdose" and "cardiac arrest," but despite conducting CPR, Panettiere was unresponsive and pronounced dead.