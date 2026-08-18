White House Staffers Fleeing as Trump Is 'Getting Meaner' and More 'Unpleasant' to Work With, Sources Claim

The White House’s deputy national security adviser Andy Baker, a close ally of Vice President J.D. Vance, announced on August 14 that he would be leaving in the coming weeks.

It came two days after the president revealed Leavitt's bombshell resignation decision.

The 28-year-old will be out the door of the White House at the end of August to spend more time with her new baby girl and young son, but according to reports, the POTUS was caught off guard by her decision.

On August 9, Trump suffered another blow when White House counsel David Warrington announced he was stepping down to enter the private sector.