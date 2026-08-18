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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

White House Staffers Fleeing as Trump Is 'Getting Meaner' and More 'Unpleasant' to Work With, Sources Claim

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Source: MEGA

Trump's White House has seen an exodus of key staffers in recent weeks.

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Aug. 18 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's notoriously is reportedly boiling over behind closed doors, sparking an exodus of key White House staffers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt is the biggest name to quit her post, but five other high-level employees have either announced departure plans or handed in their walking papers as the president allegedly grows increasingly "meaner" and more "unpleasant," according to a source.

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Three Top Staffers Announced Their Resignations in Less Than a Week

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Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt announced her resignation after returning from maternity leave.

The White House’s deputy national security adviser Andy Baker, a close ally of Vice President J.D. Vance, announced on August 14 that he would be leaving in the coming weeks.

It came two days after the president revealed Leavitt's bombshell resignation decision.

The 28-year-old will be out the door of the White House at the end of August to spend more time with her new baby girl and young son, but according to reports, the POTUS was caught off guard by her decision.

On August 9, Trump suffered another blow when White House counsel David Warrington announced he was stepping down to enter the private sector.

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There's a 'Different Dynamic' in Trump's Second Term

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is doing more things his way in his second term as president.

The White House had already been losing staffers for months. Deputy White House Press Secretary Abigail Jackson announced her departure on July 29, with her exit becoming official on August 7.

She followed two other notable losses earlier in the year. Lea Bardon, Special Assistant to the President and Director of Cabinet Affairs, resigned on April 14, while Sonny Joy Nelson, Special Assistant to the President and Director of Media Affairs, announced her departure on May 29.

"It's not a large number of people leaving, but the different dynamic, the key here in this second term, it's just Trump doing what he wishes," author and MS Now's senior national security adviser David Rhode noted on August 17.

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Donald Trump Allegedly Lashing Out Under Pressure

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Source: MEGA

Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has been credited with his more even demeanor during his second term.

Trump's allegedly worsening temper is said to be making life miserable behind the scenes, with insiders claiming the president has become increasingly "meaner" and quick to lash out at even his closest aides.

Rattled staffers are reportedly growing weary of the pressure-cooker atmosphere surrounding the president and the "toxic" workplace environment.

The Daily Beast credited White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for helping to tamp down Trump's abrasive tendencies during his second term in office, which has seen far less turnover than his first go-around as Commander-in-Chief.

However, the outlet noted that she hasn't been able to be as hands-on with the president due to a heavy workload while also being treated for early-stage breast cancer, which was diagnosed in March of this year.

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Donald Trump Publicly Lashing Out at Team Members

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Photo of Jeanine Pirro.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump tore into Jeanine Pirro.over dropping charges against a man accused of vandalizing the Reflecting Pool.

Trump has publicly unleashed on some of his current employees, most notably the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro.

The dust-up came after the former judge's office moved to drop charges against former Olympian David Hearn, who had been accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

"Jeanine Pirro made a mistake. It was vandalism. Frankly, I think she choked. She choked. I don't know what the h--- happened," Trump fumed to reporters. "She folded like an umbrella.”

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