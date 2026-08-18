Inside the Luxury Miami Country Club That Is So Exclusive Jeff Bezos and Ivanka Trump Have Been Denied Membership

The club, founded in 1929 and located in the enclave of Indian Creek known as "Billionaire Bunker," has plenty of luxurious features, including a private 18-hole golf course and a swimming pool with incredible views of the Miami skyline. However, the club also keeps what happens behind closed doors a secret, as it does not have a social media presence.

Earlier this year, Bezos and his new wife, Lauren Sanchez, who own several properties on the island, are said to have attended an annual dock party in the hopes of getting close to the club's board members. The wealthy couple has reportedly yet to receive an invitation.

Meanwhile, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have also struggled to gain access, despite owning a $30million property on the island.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the widow of Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, Mary Anne, sponsored Ivanka and Kushner by hosting a cocktail party to introduce the pair to the board.