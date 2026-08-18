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Inside the Luxury Miami Country Club That Is So Exclusive Jeff Bezos and Ivanka Trump Have Been Denied Membership

Photo of Ivanka Trump, Jeff Bezos
Source: MEGA

Not even some of the world's most elite can enter this club.

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Aug. 18 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

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A country club in Miami is believed to be so exclusive that even some high-profile figures have been denied access, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and even President Trump's daughter, Ivanka, have reportedly sought membership at the Indian Creek Country Club but have been turned away.

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Inside the Indian Creek Country Club

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Photo of Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner,
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner have yet to be invited to the exclusive club.

The club, founded in 1929 and located in the enclave of Indian Creek known as "Billionaire Bunker," has plenty of luxurious features, including a private 18-hole golf course and a swimming pool with incredible views of the Miami skyline. However, the club also keeps what happens behind closed doors a secret, as it does not have a social media presence.

Earlier this year, Bezos and his new wife, Lauren Sanchez, who own several properties on the island, are said to have attended an annual dock party in the hopes of getting close to the club's board members. The wealthy couple has reportedly yet to receive an invitation.

Meanwhile, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have also struggled to gain access, despite owning a $30million property on the island.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the widow of Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, Mary Anne, sponsored Ivanka and Kushner by hosting a cocktail party to introduce the pair to the board.

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How to Gain Membership

The Indian Creek Country Club is located on 'Billionaire Bunker.'
Source: MEGA

The Indian Creek Country Club is located on 'Billionaire Bunker.'

Despite pulling out all the stops, the board did not appear to be impressed, as the couple has not been invited to the club.

"Most communities, you buy a home, you become a member of the club, and this community doesn't fall in line with that," real estate agent Dina Goldentayer, who has sold homes on the island, told the publication. "It's the most exclusive single-family home community; it's the most exclusive private members' club."

For those eager to begin the process of being invited to the exclusive club, two current members must sponsor you, and five other members must offer letters of recommendation.

The next step will involve getting approval from the six-member membership committee, which will determine if a nomination is warranted.

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Jeff Bezos' 'Billionaire Bunker' Project

Photo of Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez
Source: MEGA

Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez, have also struggled to get invited to the club.

The board of directors, made up of 15 members and led by the country club's president, former AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson, then vote to determine whether to accept the person or not, according to the publication.

While Bezos has yet to be invited, it has not kept him from assembling a team of world-renowned architects and designers to create another lavish private residence on the island.

The project, as noted in documents obtained by the Daily Mail, is titled the "Palm Project" and is expected to combine three neighboring waterfront parcels into a nearly six-acre estate worth an estimated $250million.

It is also expected to have resort-style swimming pools and private entertainment spaces, among other top-of-the-line amenities.

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Photo of Jeff Bezos
Source: MEGA

The Amazon founder, however, is still said to be building a massive mansion on the island.

Despite the report, a source hit back at the rumors, claiming the project only has "one architect, one interior designer, one landscaper. It's not remotely true to say there is anything out of the ordinary here."

They noted, "Anyone who is speculating otherwise doesn't know what they are talking about."

The project, if all goes well, would combine three neighboring waterfront parcels into a nearly six-acre estate, and would replace two neighboring mansions Bezos purchased after moving from Seattle to Florida in 2023.

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