EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere Memoir Sparks Calls for New Hollywood 'Reckoning'

The former child star, whose credits included Remember the Titans, Heroes, Scream and Nashville, detailed disturbing encounters with unnamed entertainment figures in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, published May 19.

Her cause of death has not been announced.

A Hollywood source told Radar in an exclusive interview: "There is real anger about what Hayden described in her book, and a desire now to establish who these people were, rather than allowing powerful individuals to remain protected by anonymity forever.

"What happened with the likes of Harvey Weinstein showed what can occur when an industry finally starts examining behavior it tolerated for years."

Another industry insider said: "Hayden described being placed in situations no teenage performer should ever have encountered. There is a feeling that Hollywood needs another serious reckoning – one focused on identifying how young actresses were treated, who enabled that culture and whether people accused of behaving appallingly are still working in positions of power."