EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere Memoir Sparks Calls for New Hollywood 'Reckoning'
Aug. 18 2026, Published 4:08 p.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's explosive accounts of alleged predatory behavior in Hollywood have sparked calls for the people accused of targeting her as a young actress to be exposed in a fresh reckoning reminiscent of the anger that engulfed Harvey Weinstein, Radaronline.com can reveal.
Panettiere died Sunday August 16 at 36, five days before her 37th birthday, after spending much of her life onscreen.
Memoir Sparks Hollywood Fury
The former child star, whose credits included Remember the Titans, Heroes, Scream and Nashville, detailed disturbing encounters with unnamed entertainment figures in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, published May 19.
Her cause of death has not been announced.
A Hollywood source told Radar in an exclusive interview: "There is real anger about what Hayden described in her book, and a desire now to establish who these people were, rather than allowing powerful individuals to remain protected by anonymity forever.
"What happened with the likes of Harvey Weinstein showed what can occur when an industry finally starts examining behavior it tolerated for years."
Another industry insider said: "Hayden described being placed in situations no teenage performer should ever have encountered. There is a feeling that Hollywood needs another serious reckoning – one focused on identifying how young actresses were treated, who enabled that culture and whether people accused of behaving appallingly are still working in positions of power."
Shocking Hollywood Encounters
Panettiere wrote an "important executive at NBC" kissed her on the lips at a party in 2008 while she was starring in Heroes.
She also described attending a Los Feliz apartment party at 19 where an unnamed "Oscar-winning actor and director" allegedly tricked her into looking toward his exposed genitals.
Panettiere wrote: "I looked down and recoiled."
She added: "This well-respected, award-winning actor's testicles were hanging out from his unzipped fly."
Another incident described in her memoir occurred when Panettiere was 18 after an actress friend invited her aboard a yacht in the South of France.
Panettiere claimed the woman took her into a cabin where an unnamed "famous 30-something British singer-songwriter" was naked beneath sheets and encouraged her to get into bed with him.
Panettiere said she initially complied before her "survival instinct kicked in" and she escaped before anything happened.
Early Addiction Struggles
She also previously told People when she was 15, somebody working with her began giving her what she called "happy pills" before red-carpet appearances.
Panettiere said: "They were to make me peppy during interviews."
She added: "I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction."
Panettiere later struggled with drugs, alcohol and depression and underwent an eight-month rehabilitation stay in 2020.
In her memoir, she recalled suffering severe withdrawal symptoms and being warned by a doctor about the potentially fatal consequences of continued drinking.
Her father, Alan Lee 'Skip' Panettiere, confirmed her death in a statement describing his daughter as "an incredible light and a force of nature."
Final Memoir Message Revealed
Panettiere's memoir also examined her complicated childhood, family relationships and grief following the 2023 death of her brother Jansen Panettiere, 28, from heart complications.
Its final chapter described the acceptance she believed she had eventually achieved.
Panettiere wrote: "Radical acceptance has taught me to walk hand in hand with my triumphs and my tragedies because they've made me who I am."
She added: "And today, I really love that person."