EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton at Risk of 'Very Serious' Health Issues After Stress From Jeffrey Epstein Scandal, Expert Claims

Clinton has experienced several medical concerns over the past three decades, including having a form of skin cancer called basal cell carcinoma removed in 2001 and undergoing a quadruple bypass surgery in 2004.

In 2010, Clinton had a follow-up procedure to put two coronary stents into a blocked artery.

Back in 2021, he was in the hospital once again when a urinary tract infection (UTI) unexpectedly spread to his bloodstream, and he battled sepsis. He was released after a five-night stay.

However, last year, the former POTUS, 80, sparked new health worries after he was photographed traveling with what appeared to be a Propaq MD Air Medical Bag, according to the New York Post, which includes a defibrillator and resuscitation gear.