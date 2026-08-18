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EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton at Risk of 'Very Serious' Health Issues After Stress From Jeffrey Epstein Scandal, Expert Claims

Bill Clinton had former ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton had former ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Aug. 18 2026, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

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A medical expert once claimed that Bill Clinton could have been at risk for "very serious" health issues – as he battled public criticism over his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Ahead of the former Democratic president's 80th birthday on August 19, RadarOnline.com revisits his health woes over the years.

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Inside Bill Clinton's Past Medical Problems

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Bill Clinton had a quadruple bypass surgery in 2004.
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton had a quadruple bypass surgery in 2004.

Clinton has experienced several medical concerns over the past three decades, including having a form of skin cancer called basal cell carcinoma removed in 2001 and undergoing a quadruple bypass surgery in 2004.

In 2010, Clinton had a follow-up procedure to put two coronary stents into a blocked artery.

Back in 2021, he was in the hospital once again when a urinary tract infection (UTI) unexpectedly spread to his bloodstream, and he battled sepsis. He was released after a five-night stay.

However, last year, the former POTUS, 80, sparked new health worries after he was photographed traveling with what appeared to be a Propaq MD Air Medical Bag, according to the New York Post, which includes a defibrillator and resuscitation gear.

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'It Can Happen at Any Second'

Dr. Stuart Fischer said 'psychological stress' can have a 'direct effect' on the heart.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Stuart Fischer said 'psychological stress' can have a 'direct effect' on the heart.

Reflecting on the former president's alleged need to carry a portable defibrillator with him on his travels, Dr. Stuart Fischer – who has not treated Clinton – suggested that implies he could be "at risk for a cardiac rhythm disturbance."

"This is very serious because the arrhythmia can come out of nowhere," he shared at the time. "Psychological stress has a very direct effect on the human heart."

"If you miss ventricular fibrillation, the window of opportunity where you must hopefully treat it is very small – and the person can die immediately," Fischer continued. "It can happen at any second."

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Bill Clinton Criticizes Closed-Door Hearing

Bill Clinton was asked to appear for a deposition on his knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton was asked to appear for a deposition on his knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein.

On August 5, 2025, Clinton was subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee to appear for a deposition revolving around his affiliation with Epstein on August 5, 2025.

Prior to his scheduled hearing, he accused the GOP of using him as a "prop" and requested that the court proceedings be made public.

"I have called for the full release of the Epstein files. I have provided a sworn statement of what I know. And just this week, I’ve agreed to appear in person before the committee. But it’s still not enough for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee," Clinton wrote via X.

"I will not sit idly as they use me as a prop in a closed-door kangaroo court by a Republican Party running scared," he claimed. "If they want answers, let’s stop the games & do this the right way: in a public hearing, where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about."

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Bill Clinton Was Asked If Epstein Died by Suicide

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Bill Clinton claimed he didn't know if Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide.
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton claimed he didn't know if Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide.

He sat for a closed-door hearing on February 27. In one tense moment, he was asked whether he believed the late convicted s-- offender actually took his own life.

Epstein died by apparent suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on trafficking charges.

"I don't know. I wouldn't know what the medical finding was," Clinton replied at the time. "I think maybe he finally got caught."

"But I don't know. Neither do you," he added. "None of us know."

Clinton also claimed that he "saw nothing" and "did nothing wrong" when it came to his interactions with Epstein.

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