Bill Clinton's Appearance Sparks Concern as Reclusive Ex-Prez Is Spotted on Italy Vacation With Wife Hillary — 'He Has Really Aged So Much'
July 21 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Reclusive Bill Clinton, who has been out of the White House for 25 years, has sparked concern, as people are worried his age is finally catching up to him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old was spotted with his wife, former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, on a vacation. Worried netizens noticed the facial expression he pulled might be indicative of his aging.
Bill Clinton's Recent Walk Worries the Public
One person suggested, "He has really aged so much. He has the old man open-mouth syndrome." Bill and Hillary appeared pretty inconspicuous during their walk around the Italian island Panera. Bill wore a red cap, blue shirt, jeans, and sneakers while Hillary wore a blue and white striped shirt, a light cap, and sunglasses.
The pair, though, were flanked by two uniformed individuals as a security detail.
As a result, attention snapped to the pair, and they weren't afraid to oblige requests for selfies and small talk.
"Bill looks like an albino," one person on X observed over his pale complexion. Another added, "All you guys criticizing how Hillary looks while Bill looks like he's got one foot in the grave."
A third questioned, "How long has Bill Clinton been dead?" and a fourth wrote, "Walking Dead?" referring to the popular zombie show.
Bill Clinton's Mind Compared to Aging Politicians
It wasn't just his physical ability that worried those online; people suggested Bill's mind may be in free fall. "God, Bill and Joe are dementia buddies. Both have absolutely no clue what is going on," a user claimed.
After all, a series of United States politicians have made headlines in recent years for their slower mind work, including former President Joe Biden. Bill's fellow Democrat received backlash during his time in the Oval Office and his campaign for re-election regarding his cognitive abilities.
String of Politicians Face Health Woes
While on the debate stage against President Donald Trump, Biden, 83, froze up, causing many to fear he suffered from a stroke. Calls for him to step aside from the race rang across the country, and he eventually obliged.
Similarly, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell suffered from multiple lapses in mental cognition, including freezing up during routine questions from reporters. The 84-year-old was recently rushed to the hospital with little information about his recovery being made public. While his peers claim he's locked in on work, the public isn't quite so convinced.
Even Trump, 80, has been accused of slipping in health as he's been seen dozing off at public appearances.
Bill and Hillary's international trip wasn't all just casual fun. They also sat down with influential people like Barry Diller, an American businessman, and Diane von Fürstenberg, a fashion designer, according to Page Six Hollywood.
The group reportedly had lunch at Lo Scoglio. An insider said, “The beloved coastal gem, owned and operated by the De Simone family for three generations, is a top pick for visiting American chefs and a hidden hotspot for A-listers.”
The conversation wasn't disclosed, but was described as "lively."