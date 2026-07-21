Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton's Appearance Sparks Concern as Reclusive Ex-Prez Is Spotted on Italy Vacation With Wife Hillary — 'He Has Really Aged So Much'

Photo of Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton sparked worries about his health.

Profile Image

July 21 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Reclusive Bill Clinton, who has been out of the White House for 25 years, has sparked concern, as people are worried his age is finally catching up to him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 79-year-old was spotted with his wife, former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, on a vacation. Worried netizens noticed the facial expression he pulled might be indicative of his aging.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton's Recent Walk Worries the Public

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

One person suggested, "He has really aged so much. He has the old man open-mouth syndrome." Bill and Hillary appeared pretty inconspicuous during their walk around the Italian island Panera. Bill wore a red cap, blue shirt, jeans, and sneakers while Hillary wore a blue and white striped shirt, a light cap, and sunglasses.

The pair, though, were flanked by two uniformed individuals as a security detail.

As a result, attention snapped to the pair, and they weren't afraid to oblige requests for selfies and small talk.

"Bill looks like an albino," one person on X observed over his pale complexion. Another added, "All you guys criticizing how Hillary looks while Bill looks like he's got one foot in the grave."

A third questioned, "How long has Bill Clinton been dead?" and a fourth wrote, "Walking Dead?" referring to the popular zombie show.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton's Mind Compared to Aging Politicians

A photo of Bill and Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton, here with Hillary Clinton, left office 25 years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

It wasn't just his physical ability that worried those online; people suggested Bill's mind may be in free fall. "God, Bill and Joe are dementia buddies. Both have absolutely no clue what is going on," a user claimed.

After all, a series of United States politicians have made headlines in recent years for their slower mind work, including former President Joe Biden. Bill's fellow Democrat received backlash during his time in the Oval Office and his campaign for re-election regarding his cognitive abilities.

Article continues below advertisement

String of Politicians Face Health Woes

A photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Multiple aging politicians appear to be at risk these days, including Joe Biden.

Article continues below advertisement

While on the debate stage against President Donald Trump, Biden, 83, froze up, causing many to fear he suffered from a stroke. Calls for him to step aside from the race rang across the country, and he eventually obliged.

Similarly, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell suffered from multiple lapses in mental cognition, including freezing up during routine questions from reporters. The 84-year-old was recently rushed to the hospital with little information about his recovery being made public. While his peers claim he's locked in on work, the public isn't quite so convinced.

Even Trump, 80, has been accused of slipping in health as he's been seen dozing off at public appearances.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Pete Hegseth, Pastor Doug Wilson

Pete Hegseth's Pastor Admits Those Involved in Homosexual Behavior Should Be 'Executed' in Shocking Interview

A photo of Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Dragged by Critics After Explaining Why She 'Never Wore Braids in the White House' in Resurfaced Interview — 'She Loves Playing the Victim'

Article continues below advertisement

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Bill and Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Bill and Hillary Clinton had a 'lively' lunch while out and about.

Bill and Hillary's international trip wasn't all just casual fun. They also sat down with influential people like Barry Diller, an American businessman, and Diane von Fürstenberg, a fashion designer, according to Page Six Hollywood.

The group reportedly had lunch at Lo Scoglio. An insider said, “The beloved coastal gem, owned and operated by the De Simone family for three generations, is a top pick for visiting American chefs and a hidden hotspot for A-listers.”

The conversation wasn't disclosed, but was described as "lively."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.