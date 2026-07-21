Bill Clinton's Appearance Sparks Concern as Reclusive Ex-Prez Is Spotted on Italy Vacation With Wife Hillary — 'He Has Really Aged So Much'

The 79-year-old was spotted with his wife, former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton , on a vacation. Worried netizens noticed the facial expression he pulled might be indicative of his aging.

Reclusive Bill Clinton , who has been out of the White House for 25 years, has sparked concern, as people are worried his age is finally catching up to him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

I’ve never seen a couple look happier or more in love than Bill and Hillary Clinton enjoying their vacation in Italy. Bill wears a low-cut blouse and tapered, skinny jeans with a MAGA-adjacent cap while Hillary is dressed like the Hamburglar. pic.twitter.com/Y4KUHJlxgC

One person suggested, "He has really aged so much. He has the old man open-mouth syndrome." Bill and Hillary appeared pretty inconspicuous during their walk around the Italian island Panera. Bill wore a red cap, blue shirt, jeans, and sneakers while Hillary wore a blue and white striped shirt, a light cap, and sunglasses.

The pair, though, were flanked by two uniformed individuals as a security detail.

As a result, attention snapped to the pair, and they weren't afraid to oblige requests for selfies and small talk.

"Bill looks like an albino," one person on X observed over his pale complexion. Another added, "All you guys criticizing how Hillary looks while Bill looks like he's got one foot in the grave."

A third questioned, "How long has Bill Clinton been dead?" and a fourth wrote, "Walking Dead?" referring to the popular zombie show.