CNN Insiders Say Melania Trump 'Doesn't Appear to Live at the White House' Amid Discussions of Her Unseen Role

During a segment on CNN's Table for Five, journalist Joanna Coles discussed Melania's limited public schedule and her absence from many of the appearances traditionally expected of a first lady.

Coles cited an audit conducted by The Daily Beast, which found that Melania had completed a third fewer public appearances than Jill Biden and 78 percent fewer speeches than Michelle Obama, making her the "least visible first lady of the entire century."

"We haven't seen her since July 4th," Coles said, though Melania did appear alongside Donald Trump at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on July 19.

"So the question is, what is the First Lady doing?" Coles continued. "The United States has a First Lady, and she is almost never at the president's side."