EXCLUSIVE: Melania Trump's Lawyers Accused of Making 'False Statements' in Michael Wolff Sanctions War — as He Shows Alleged Proof of Response
Aug. 14 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Michael Wolff is firing back in his legal war with Melania Trump, accusing the First Lady's attorneys of making "false statements" in their push to sanction him – and pointing to a string of phone calls and emails he says proves their account is wrong, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to new court documents obtained by Radar, Wolff's lawyers challenged two assertions contained in Melania's sanctions filing: that the author "did not respond" after she demanded a retraction of statements she considered defamatory, and that he "never answered the Demand Letter."
Michael Wolff Fires Back at Melania Trump
As Radar previously reported, Melania sought sanctions and attorneys' fees against Wolff after his lawsuit was dismissed, accusing him of trying to head off her threatened $1billion defamation action over comments linking her to Jeffrey Epstein.
Wolff had filed the suit after Melania threatened the $ billion action, seeking to head off her claims before she sued. A judge dismissed his case in May. Her attorneys also claimed he used the lawsuit to raise more than $836,000 online.
But Wolff's attorneys now claim that characterization leaves out a crucial series of communications. In a July 29 letter to Melania's legal team, Wolff's lawyers said attorney David Korzenik spoke with Melania's attorney Alejandro Brito twice by phone on October 20 and October 21, 2025. They also claimed the attorneys exchanged at least 10 emails during those same two days before Wolff filed his lawsuit.
Michael Wolff's Team Calls for a Correction
Wolff's team demanded that Melania's lawyers correct the two statements. After they declined, his attorneys took the dispute to U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil.
In an August 7 filing, Wolff's lawyer Matthew Schafer said the communications showed Wolff and Korzenik had sought an "early resolution" and argued Melania's attorneys were drawing an improper distinction between a response and a "substantive response."
Schafer called that distinction "too clever by half" and claimed Wolff's side addressed each allegation from Melania's demand letter in a draft complaint provided to Brito.
Melania Trump's Team Refuses to Budge
Melania's attorneys acknowledged that the calls and emails occurred but argued they did not amount to a substantive response to her demand for a retraction.
Her lawyers claimed Korzenik was instead focused on threatening litigation and attempting to beat Melania in a "race to the courthouse." They also said Wolff never offered to retract the disputed statements.
Melania's team said it "welcomes" Wolff's reliance on the communications, arguing they provide further evidence of what they characterize as bad-faith litigation.
Judge Gives Michael Wolff the Green Light
Judge Vyskocil has now allowed Wolff to use the disputed communications in opposing Melania's sanctions motion.
In an August 13 order, the judge granted Wolff’s request to rely on the information and directed both sides to place their letters on the public docket.
The order did not determine whether Melania's attorneys actually made false statements, but it clears the way for Wolff to use the communications as part of his defense against her sanctions bid.