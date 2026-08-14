EXCLUSIVE: Melania Trump's Lawyers Accused of Making 'False Statements' in Michael Wolff Sanctions War — as He Shows Alleged Proof of Response

As Radar previously reported, Melania sought sanctions and attorneys' fees against Wolff after his lawsuit was dismissed, accusing him of trying to head off her threatened $1billion defamation action over comments linking her to Jeffrey Epstein.

Wolff had filed the suit after Melania threatened the $ billion action, seeking to head off her claims before she sued. A judge dismissed his case in May. Her attorneys also claimed he used the lawsuit to raise more than $836,000 online.

But Wolff's attorneys now claim that characterization leaves out a crucial series of communications. In a July 29 letter to Melania's legal team, Wolff's lawyers said attorney David Korzenik spoke with Melania's attorney Alejandro Brito twice by phone on October 20 and October 21, 2025. They also claimed the attorneys exchanged at least 10 emails during those same two days before Wolff filed his lawsuit.