EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Has '$20M Bounty' on His Head From the Iranian Government, According to Reports

"We warn the British monarchy, which is the main cause of misfortunes of the people of our region and has a dark record of dividing Islamic countries, widespread massacres, (and) imposing authoritarian governments," the death threat stated, accusing the U.K. of helping America and Israel in the war against Iran.

The conflict in Iran kicked off after President Trump ordered an attack on the country.

The IRGC warned: "Any base used to invade Iranian territory is our legitimate target." According to experts, the IRGC is activating sleeper agents in the U.K. to take out future king Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate. Other possible targets include disgraced royal Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Prince Harry.

Harry currently lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle. The couple, however, was recently in the U.K. to see the king.