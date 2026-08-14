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EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Has '$20M Bounty' on His Head From the Iranian Government, According to Reports

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Source: UNSPLASH; MEGA

King Charles may have a bounty on his head, according to reports.

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Aug. 14 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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King Charles allegedly has a $20million bounty on his head from the Iranian government, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the monarch is believed to want extra security for himself and his family.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly issued the threat against the royal family after getting hit by airstrikes delivered by U.S. B-1 bombers based at the Royal Air Force (RAF) station in Gloucestershire.

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An Eerie Threat: 'We Warn the British Monarchy'

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Photo of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince William
Source: MEGA

Several members of the Royal Family could be at risk following the death threat from Iran.

"We warn the British monarchy, which is the main cause of misfortunes of the people of our region and has a dark record of dividing Islamic countries, widespread massacres, (and) imposing authoritarian governments," the death threat stated, accusing the U.K. of helping America and Israel in the war against Iran.

The conflict in Iran kicked off after President Trump ordered an attack on the country.

The IRGC warned: "Any base used to invade Iranian territory is our legitimate target." According to experts, the IRGC is activating sleeper agents in the U.K. to take out future king Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate. Other possible targets include disgraced royal Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Prince Harry.

Harry currently lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle. The couple, however, was recently in the U.K. to see the king.

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The 'Soft Targets' in Royal Family

Photo of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Queen Camilla, King Charles
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was branded a 'soft target' by a national security expert, while Queen Camilla is 'well protected.'

According to insiders, IRGC's proxy, Hezbollah, a Muslim political party, is in league with an active, militant offshoot of the Irish Republican Army called the New IRA. They previously claimed responsibility for an April car bomb outside a Belfast police station.

"I'm sure the king is taking a look at the security protocols following the threat and the possibility of active IRA militants being involved because they've carried out attacks on the royals before," national security expert Wayne Madsen speculated, referring to the IRA's boat bombing assassination of Queen Elizabeth's cousin Lord Mountbatten in 1979.

He added, "I think the core royal family, Queen Camilla and Prince William, are pretty well protected, but you never know. But Prince Harry and (ex) Prince Andrew and their families are soft targets that can be easily picked off."

Insiders have noted the Iranian government has allegedly developed a human and weapons smuggling route in the U.K. operated by Unit 700 of the Quds Force, a branch of the IRGC.

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Previous Royal Scares Revealed

Photo of Former Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was allegedly confronted by a stalker earlier this year.

The Quds’ Unit 107 is believed to be tasked with physically moving contraband throughout Europe, Lebanon, and Syria.

"We have people right there in London, revolutionary people who care about the world and the lives of children – they wait for us to tell them what to do," an Iranian official told the Telegraph last month. "We have not done that yet, but we can easily make London unsafe for you if we want to."

A palace insider, however, has denied there is a national security issue.

The royals have already been confronted with close calls of violence. In May, Andrew, 66, accused homeless man Alex Jenkinson of allegedly charging toward him outside his Sandringham home. Jenkinson denied the allegation and later pleaded not guilty.

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Alleged Stalker at Prince George's School

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Photo of King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Kids
Source: MEGA

In 2017, a woman allegedly stalking Prince William's son, George, broke into his school.

Meanwhile, fears have been raised about other royals, including William's eldest son George, now that it's been confirmed he will be attending Eton College next month.

Back in 2017, an accused stalker allegedly broke into London’s Thomas’s Battersea school, where George was a pupil. The woman, Louise Craw­ford Chantry, accused of stalking George, was taken down by police.

"It's been a very interesting week," William said when asked about the incident at the time.

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