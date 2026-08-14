EXCLUSIVE: Aretha Franklin Allegedly Admitted to Affair With James Brown in Deathbed Confession — 'Her Heart Belonged to Him'

Franklin's funeral was held on August 31, 2018, and was attended by major names, from musicians to politicians, who all gathered to pay their respects.

During his speech, Smokey Robinson reflected on his lifelong friendship with the Queen of Soul.

"We talked about it many times, how we were the two who were left out of all our neighborhood friends. We were the longest ones. Now my longest friend has gone home," he said at the time. "You went to be with our Father like we all have to be one of these days."

"I’m gonna miss our talks," he added. "The last conversation we had, you were telling me that you were gonna do your movie, and you wanted to know who I wanted to play me ... You’re going to be one of the featured voices in the Choir of Angels, because, you know, you’d have to be."

Former President Bill Clinton also spoke at her funeral.

"This woman got us all in the seats today not because of her music, but because she lived with courage," he declared. "Not without fear, but overcoming her fears. She lived with faith – not without failure, but overcoming her failures. She lived with power – not without weakness, but overcoming her weaknesses. I just love her."