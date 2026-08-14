EXCLUSIVE: Aretha Franklin Allegedly Admitted to Affair With James Brown in Deathbed Confession — 'Her Heart Belonged to Him'
Aug. 14 2026, Published 5:36 p.m. ET
Aretha Franklin allegedly confessed to having a four-decade-long affair with a famous musician on her deathbed, according to a source.
Ahead of the eighth anniversary of her passing on August 16, RadarOnline.com revisits the iconic singer's alleged relationship with the Godfather of Soul himself, James Brown.
Aretha Franklin Was Married Twice.
While the Respect singer was married twice, once to Ted White from 1961 to 1969, and again to Glynn Turman from 1978 to 1984, she allegedly revealed that she had an on and off romance with Brown for 40 years.
As for Brown, who died on Christmas day in 2005, he was married three times.
He tied the knot with Velma Warren in 1953, but they divorced16 years later. He was then married to Deidre Jenkins from 1970 to 1981 and Adrienne Rodriguez from 1984 to 1996.
'Aretha's Heart Belonged to James'
"She kept it to herself all her life, but Aretha’s heart belonged to James," the source shared. "Aretha and James had a lot in common, more than most would think."
Franklin and Brown never went public with their alleged love, but they did work together amid their respective legendary careers. In 1989, they collaborated on the duet Gimme Your Love.
Aretha Franklin Dies at 76
As Radar previously reported, the 18-time Grammy winner passed away in 2018 after a battle with advanced pancreatic cancer.
She was 76 years old.
"We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world," her family said in a statement at the time.
Inside Aretha Franklin's High-Profile Funeral
Franklin's funeral was held on August 31, 2018, and was attended by major names, from musicians to politicians, who all gathered to pay their respects.
During his speech, Smokey Robinson reflected on his lifelong friendship with the Queen of Soul.
"We talked about it many times, how we were the two who were left out of all our neighborhood friends. We were the longest ones. Now my longest friend has gone home," he said at the time. "You went to be with our Father like we all have to be one of these days."
"I’m gonna miss our talks," he added. "The last conversation we had, you were telling me that you were gonna do your movie, and you wanted to know who I wanted to play me ... You’re going to be one of the featured voices in the Choir of Angels, because, you know, you’d have to be."
Former President Bill Clinton also spoke at her funeral.
"This woman got us all in the seats today not because of her music, but because she lived with courage," he declared. "Not without fear, but overcoming her fears. She lived with faith – not without failure, but overcoming her failures. She lived with power – not without weakness, but overcoming her weaknesses. I just love her."