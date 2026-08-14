Jared Leto Allegedly Wants A-List Exes Cameron Diaz and Scarlett Johansson to 'Defend Him' Amid Assault Allegations

Leto called the accusations "absolutely and categorically false." Behind closed doors, he's reportedly maintaining his innocence as well.

An insider called him "very defiant," claiming the situation is "very stressful for him." The source told Closer, "He needs a Hail Mary at this point, which is why he’s putting the word out that he could really use some reassurance and high-profile support. But it’s unlikely they’re going to want to get involved. They’ve never said anything bad about him, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to put their own necks on the line."

He's reportedly dated high-profile names like Cameron Diaz, who he was with for four years, and Scarlett Johansson, whose alleged relationship with Leto was unconfirmed. Neither has spoken out in his support, but they haven't levied any allegations, either.