Jared Leto Allegedly Wants A-List Exes Cameron Diaz and Scarlett Johansson to 'Defend Him' Amid Assault Allegations
Aug. 14 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Jared Leto was accused of s--ual misconduct in an explosive new documentary, and he's reportedly looking to acquire allies.
The actor has faced a myriad of allegations over the years and has denied them all. Now, Leto, 54, reportedly wants his famous exes to step up and put in a good word for him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jared Leto Reportedly Hopes for Exes' Support
Leto called the accusations "absolutely and categorically false." Behind closed doors, he's reportedly maintaining his innocence as well.
An insider called him "very defiant," claiming the situation is "very stressful for him." The source told Closer, "He needs a Hail Mary at this point, which is why he’s putting the word out that he could really use some reassurance and high-profile support. But it’s unlikely they’re going to want to get involved. They’ve never said anything bad about him, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to put their own necks on the line."
He's reportedly dated high-profile names like Cameron Diaz, who he was with for four years, and Scarlett Johansson, whose alleged relationship with Leto was unconfirmed. Neither has spoken out in his support, but they haven't levied any allegations, either.
Actor Left 'Scrambling' by Allegations
The recent allegations reportedly left Leto "scrambling."
The source added, "He has so many great friends and plenty of them are women – plus he’s still friends with plenty of his exes."
"He’s confident that he could get a thousand character witnesses if needs be, but the reality is that, in Hollywood, there tends to be a lot more weight placed on what famous people say, which is why he would be really grateful for some high-profile support."
Leto allegedly believes some star power would help him "clear his name," which is what he hopes for. However, "he's not expecting" any of those A-list friends to actually step up and help out, according to the source.
Dylan Sprouse Previously Called Out Leto
The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman did receive criticism from a bold celebrity years before the recent allegations hit the news.
Former Disney star Dylan Sprouse wrote a scathing post on X, then Twitter, eight years ago. He said, "Yo @JaredLeto now that you’ve slid into the dm’s of every female model aged 18-25, what would you say your success rate is?"
Leto never responded to Sprouse's post.
Sprouse also never accused Leto of illegal activity.
Leto Allegations Called 'Open Secret'
In addition to the recent BBC documentary allegations, Leto was hit with prior complaints of inappropriate conduct from within Hollywood. In fact, his alleged behavior was referred to as an "open secret" in the entertainment industry.
Los Angeles-based DJ Allie Teilz reshared a post on her Instagram story. The resurfaced 2012 Facebook post said, “Youre (sic) not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage… In a kilt.. And a snow hat. I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17.”
In 2025, nine other women came forward with their allegations. In a report from Air Mail, one woman alleged, “It’s been an open secret for a long time."