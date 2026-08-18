Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson and His Brother Were Inside Apartment When Star Suffered Suspected 'Overdose', Police Say

A 911 call was placed from the Judson Mill lofts complex where Panettiere and Brian were staying in a rented Airbnb unit after she suffered a possible overdose on August 16.

The police report noted that both brothers were present when "EMS attempted to perform life-saving methods for an extended amount of time before they called a time of death" at 2:31 p.m. local time.

The responding officer wrote that he spoke to both men, and Zach "advised this was his brother’s girlfriend" and that they had called 911.

The cop observed Zach to be "very emotional" as paramedics were performing CPR on Panettiere, but that Brian "did not become emotional until EMS declared her officially deceased."