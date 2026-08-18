Transgender CIA Agent Blames Leakers and Right-Wing Provocateur Laura Loomer for Her Firing From Trump's White House: 'I Was the Wrong Kind of American'

Curlee dreamed of becoming an intelligence officer since childhood. She detailed in a first-person account published in The Atlantic, how she joined the CIA in 2007 and became the first officer at the agency to transition openly and continue serving.

Her identity was never a secret inside the government, and there were apparently no hesitations when Curlee was soon tasked with briefing senior White House officials during Trump's first term. She later became Pence's personal daily intelligence briefer.

"The White House had needed me," Curlee writes. "Trump officials had known I was trans from day one." The vice president spent years opposing marriage equality and LGBTQ+ rights.

However, Curlee says Pence treated her as a trusted professional. When her assignment with him ended, Pence welcomed Curlee's family to the White House, where he took her mother’s hand and said, "You must be very proud of your daughter."