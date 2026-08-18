Kelly Ripa Claims Falling in the Shower 'Will Be the End' of Her After 'Live' Host Apparently Suffers 'Big Slip' While Using Beauty Product
Aug. 18 2026, Published 2:56 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa worried a part of her beauty routine could spell "the end" for her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the Monday, August 17, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa, 55, shared that she has a "nice body oil" that she enjoys putting on when she's still "damp in the shower."
'I Know What My Obituary Will Say'
The mother-of-three – who welcomed kids Lola, Joaquin and Michael with husband Mark Consuelos – admitted that they "have to stop" using the body oil in the shower for their own safety.
Consuelos, 55, clarified, "It's slippery."
"I know what my obituary will say," Ripa playfully continued. "I will slip in the shower, and that will be the end of me."
'It's a Big Slip'
Appearing to recall a specific memory, she added, "You step back in, and that's that; it's slippery. It's a big slip."
Consuelos agreed, "You got to be careful."
"So we have to get rid of our luxurious and delightful body oil," Ripa lamented.
As for the Riverdale actor, he claimed that he "rarely" uses it himself.
"It's amazing, though, that we go through it so fast," Ripa teased, seemingly implying that he wasn't being truthful about how much he applies the beauty product. "Somebody's using it."
Kelly Ripa Jokes She's 'Terrifying' After a Shower
Ripa and Consuelos, who have been married since 1996, rarely shy away from discussing their personal life on their hit chat-fest.
Back in April, the happy couple brought up the topic of "dark showers," a "lifestyle trend" that is supposed to promote "better sleep."
Ripa quipped, "I try to shower in complete darkness at all times. Yes, there's nothing more frightening than seeing me soaking wet. 'Cause we have, like, a glass-door shower, and you can see yourself in the mirror, which is, you know, terrifying. Terrifying."
Kelly Ripa Recalls Drone Flying by Their Window
As Radar previously reported, Ripa also told the embarrassing story of when a drone flew near her window just after bathing.
"That was crazy. Because I had just gotten out of the shower, and we're on the ninth floor, so I'm not worried about people seeing me," she recalled in a May episode of Live.
"So I get out of the shower. I drop my towel, and I wrap it around my hair. I'm looking upside down, and I see a drone staring at me through the window," she continued. "It was from a really bad angle. It was like over the middle of the street."
However, Consuelos didn't seem sold on the idea that the camera was specifically meant to film them or their home.
"It was, like, over the middle of the street. It was. It was our height, though, from our- it wasn't like outside of our window," he explained, joking that if someone had footage of his wife without clothes on, "We could have heard about it by now."