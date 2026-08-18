Kelly Ripa Claims Falling in the Shower 'Will Be the End' of Her After 'Live' Host Apparently Suffers 'Big Slip' While Using Beauty Product

As Radar previously reported, Ripa also told the embarrassing story of when a drone flew near her window just after bathing.

"That was crazy. Because I had just gotten out of the shower, and we're on the ninth floor, so I'm not worried about people seeing me," she recalled in a May episode of Live.

"So I get out of the shower. I drop my towel, and I wrap it around my hair. I'm looking upside down, and I see a drone staring at me through the window," she continued. "It was from a really bad angle. It was like over the middle of the street."

However, Consuelos didn't seem sold on the idea that the camera was specifically meant to film them or their home.

"It was, like, over the middle of the street. It was. It was our height, though, from our- it wasn't like outside of our window," he explained, joking that if someone had footage of his wife without clothes on, "We could have heard about it by now."