EXCLUSIVE: Inside Hayden Panettiere's Troubled Final Days Before Sudden Death

The insider added: "There were also unresolved family wounds that remained incredibly painful. Losing daily life with her daughter, becoming estranged from her mother, and then losing Jansen left her carrying an extraordinary amount emotionally.

"Promoting her memoir meant repeatedly returning to experiences she had spent years trying to survive, and people close to her worried about what constantly reopening those memories was doing to her."

Only three months earlier, Panettiere had offered a strikingly optimistic assessment of her future during a two-hour interview with podcaster Jay Shetty, while promoting her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.

She said: "I finally feel like I have shaken off all this darkness and this negativity and that means that I've closed one door and another door is open and I can feel it open and I can feel all the exciting possibilities."

She now poignantly added: "I feel like I have a lot more life to live."

Her father, Alan Lee 'Skip' Panettiere, announced her death, describing his daughter as "an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her."