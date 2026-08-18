Hayden Panettiere Suffered 'Really Severe' Health Issues Months Before Alleged 'Overdose' Death at 36

Her hairstylist Erick Orellana on the set of Nashville admitted the Ice Princess star suffered from "mobility issues" in the time leading up to her death.

The insider told Page Six the health problems were "really severe."

“I know she suffered earlier this year with her back," he noted. "At one point, it was even hard for her to move her legs."

However, the hairstylist noted Panettiere was “starting to be on the mend.”

Another source claimed she seemed exhausted, especially as a "night owl." Her anxiety, too, was allegedly picking up, and Panettiere was reportedly on medication to manage her mental health.

Although her condition at the time of her death was unknown, she was spotted with her on-again off-again partner Brian Hickerson while using crutches earlier this year.