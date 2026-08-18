Hayden Panettiere Suffered 'Really Severe' Health Issues Months Before Alleged 'Overdose' Death at 36
Aug. 18 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere reportedly struggled with her health ahead of her death on August 16.
The 36-year-old actress reportedly suffered from "cardiac arrest" due to suspected "overdose," according to 911 conversations. However, her previous struggles with addiction weren't the only health conditions she faced, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hayden Panettiere Allegedly Suffered Mobility Issues and Anxiety
Her hairstylist Erick Orellana on the set of Nashville admitted the Ice Princess star suffered from "mobility issues" in the time leading up to her death.
The insider told Page Six the health problems were "really severe."
“I know she suffered earlier this year with her back," he noted. "At one point, it was even hard for her to move her legs."
However, the hairstylist noted Panettiere was “starting to be on the mend.”
Another source claimed she seemed exhausted, especially as a "night owl." Her anxiety, too, was allegedly picking up, and Panettiere was reportedly on medication to manage her mental health.
Although her condition at the time of her death was unknown, she was spotted with her on-again off-again partner Brian Hickerson while using crutches earlier this year.
Panettiere's Past With Drug Addiction
In the past, Panettiere was candid about her struggles with addiction, including the use of medication. Particularly, she reflected on experiencing postpartum depression.
“I walked into rehab addicted to one substance, and I walked out, completely dependent on something else,” she recalled.
At the time, her daughter, Kaya, was only 4 months old.
"My saving grace is that I couldn't be messy while on set and working," she confessed. "But things kept getting out of control (off set). And as I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn't live without."
Medication Found at the Scene of Her Death
Panettiere was reported dead on Sunday after traveling with her on-again off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson to South Carolina.
According to TMZ, Brian and his brother, Zach, were present at the scene of her death. His brother reportedly became "very emotional" as first responders attempted to save Panettiere's life. Brian reportedly became emotional after she was declared dead.
A police report obtained by NBC News claimed Panettiere was in possession of a "bag of medication." Hickerson provided the police with the bag. She was reportedly taking the medication at the time of her death, but it's unclear what it was or if she was abusing them. There were about nine specific medications, but the names were redacted from the report.
Narcan was also found in Panettiere's apartment. The drug is life-saving and works to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose when administered. It's unclear if Panettiere kept Narcan on hand for self-use and risk reduction or for the possibility of helping others in need.
Brian Hickerson and Panettiere's Complicated Relationship
Hickerson and Panettiere shared a complicated relationship, including prior allegations of abuse and domestic violence. He pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend after he was hit with an eight-count criminal indictment in April 2021.
In 2020, Panettiere wrote on Instagram, "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."
After the release of Panettiere's memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, Hickerson supported her candor, including detailing his abuse.
"The domestic violence stuff, I think it's like page 272, my chapter. Everybody should read it," he told TMZ.