Rosie O'Donnell Warns David Ellison's CNN Takeover Would Be 'Tragic': 'This Bari Weiss Person, I Don't Know How She Can Live With Herself'

O'Donnell stepped in for Jimmy Kimmel during the week of August 17 while the late-night host was on vacation. He reportedly chose O'Donnell as a "special treat" for Trump, who has maintained a decades-long feud with the comedian.

The booking came as a surprise to O'Donnell, who admitted she had never even appeared as a guest on Kimmel's show.

"We've never spoken on the phone; we've texted a few times," O'Donnell recalled to Variety, describing their past relationship as "adversarial."

Their relationship had shifted after Kimmel's uncle, Frank Potenza, died. O'Donnell reached out to the television personality following the loss, and the pair eventually connected.

"When my publicist called and said, 'Do you want to guest-host 'Kimmel' for a week?' I said, 'I haven't ever even been a guest!'" she explained.