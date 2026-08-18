Hayden Panettiere's Estranged Mom Bashes Late Actress' Boyfriend Brian Hickerson — As She Speaks Out Following Daughter's Death

"This person in her life that we have been trying to get rid of for quite some time was with her at her death, and that was Brian Hickerson," Vogel told NBC News in her first comments since Panettiere was found unresponsive inside a South Carolina apartment before her death was confirmed.

Hayden Panettiere's estranged mother, Lesley Vogel, has broken her silence following her daughter's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal, using her statement to bash the late actress' boyfriend, Brian Hickerson.

Lesley Vogel spoke out following her daughter's death, using the opportunity to bash her boyfriend.

Vogel continued, "I think Hayden was an amazingly talented person in so many departments, and I think young people who grow up in the entertainment industry – it is a struggle, and it's a very challenging industry, and it's not unusual for them to sadly find the wrong path."

According to TMZ, Hickerson and his brother, Zach, were on scene when the Heroes actress died on Sunday, August 16.

The couple began dating in 2018 and had been on-again-off-again for years. The outlet claimed the troubled Hickerson was "very emotional" while EMS worked on his girlfriend.

Throughout their relationship, Hickerson made it clear he wasn't a fan of Vogel, once declaring she is "by far one of the worst people I've ever met in my life... I just can't with her. She's terrible."