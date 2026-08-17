Hayden Panettiere Died Just Months After Lifting Lid on Bitter Estrangement From Her Mother in Explosive Memoir

Panettiere’s relationship with her mother had become increasingly fractured in the months before her death.

"Unfortunately, we don't have a relationship right now," Panettiere said while promoting her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, per The Daily Mail. "But that doesn't mean that I don't leave the door open for the opportunity to present itself one day."

Vogel, however, had a very different account of their estrangement.

In a statement issued around the time of the memoir's release, she said, "After 20 years of trauma, I took the advice of professionals and chose the no-contact route."

"As many parents of entertainment children [know], we are all too familiar with the painful observation of watching the self-destructive paths they sometimes choose," Vogel continued.

"Sadly, this is out of our control. You cannot save someone who does not want to be saved," she added at the time.