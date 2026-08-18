EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere's Hopeful Last Interview Sparks Mental Health Fears

Three months later, the Heroes and Nashville star was found unresponsive at Judson Mill Lofts in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sunday, August 16, and pronounced dead after emergency crews attempted to resuscitate her.

A source close to Panettiere claimed, "There is a fear that Hayden was working incredibly hard to stay positive publicly during those final months while still carrying a tremendous amount of pain underneath. She genuinely wanted to believe she was beginning again, but people are now wondering whether some of that optimism was also her way of pushing back against everything that had tormented her. It must have been a massive mental health burden to carry in her final days."

Another insider said: "Nobody wants to retrospectively interpret every hopeful thing Hayden said as evidence that something was wrong. But hearing those words now is heartbreaking because she had spoken so openly about addiction, depression, motherhood and losing her brother. There is concern that she was determined to show everyone she was moving forward even while privately fighting battles that were much harder to leave behind."