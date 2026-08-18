EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere's Hopeful Last Interview Sparks Mental Health Fears
Aug. 18 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's hope-filled final major interview has sparked fears the actress was fighting to project positivity in public while privately struggling with the torment she had documented throughout her life, Radaronline.com can exclusively reveal.
Panettiere, 36, told podcaster Jay Shetty, 38, she had escaped years of "darkness" and believed she had "a lot more life to live" during a May appearance promoting her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.
Hayden Panettiere Found Unresponsive in Apartment
Three months later, the Heroes and Nashville star was found unresponsive at Judson Mill Lofts in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sunday, August 16, and pronounced dead after emergency crews attempted to resuscitate her.
A source close to Panettiere claimed, "There is a fear that Hayden was working incredibly hard to stay positive publicly during those final months while still carrying a tremendous amount of pain underneath. She genuinely wanted to believe she was beginning again, but people are now wondering whether some of that optimism was also her way of pushing back against everything that had tormented her. It must have been a massive mental health burden to carry in her final days."
Another insider said: "Nobody wants to retrospectively interpret every hopeful thing Hayden said as evidence that something was wrong. But hearing those words now is heartbreaking because she had spoken so openly about addiction, depression, motherhood and losing her brother. There is concern that she was determined to show everyone she was moving forward even while privately fighting battles that were much harder to leave behind."
Hayden Panettiere's Final Words on Hope and Possibilities
During the interview on Shetty's On Purpose podcast, Panettiere was asked what she would call the latest chapter of her life.
"I finally feel like I have shaken off all of this darkness and this negativity," she said at the time.
Panettiere added: "That means that I've closed one door and another door is opened and I can feel it opened and I can feel all the... possibilities, all the exciting possibilities. I feel like I have a lot more life to live."
Her comments followed the May publication of This Is Me: A Reckoning, in which Panettiere addressed her experiences as a child actor as well as addiction, recovery, postpartum depression, relationships and motherhood.
She also wrote about the death of her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, who died aged 28 in 2023.
Authorities Investigate Scene Details
Authorities are continuing to investigate what happened before Panettiere's death.
An acquaintance called 911 at 1:51 pm after finding her unresponsive. Emergency personnel administered chest compressions and advanced cardiac life support before she was pronounced dead at 2:32 pm.
Dispatch audio included a reference to cardiac arrest and a suspected overdose. It's also been widely reported that Narcan – a nasal medication capable of reversing an opioid overdose – was found on a mattress inside the residence.
It remains unclear whether Narcan was administered, and authorities have not determined that Panettiere died from an overdose.
Coroner Finds No Signs of Trauma
Greenville police said their preliminary investigation had found "no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances."
The Greenville County Coroner's Office completed an autopsy and reported finding no trauma that contributed to Panettiere's death.
Further testing is underway to determine the official cause and manner of death.
"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden," Panettiere's father, Skip, said, confirming his daughter's death.
"She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her onscreen."