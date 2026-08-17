EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere's Pal Accused Brian Hickerson of 'Enabling Her' Addiction Issues Years Before 'Heroes' Star's Tragic Death

Hickerson, the on-again-off-again partner of Panettiere, who in 2021 was sentenced to 45 days behind bars on two felony counts of injuring the movie star, received plenty of blame from her friends for her dark behavior.

"The relationship has been bad news from the start," a friend claimed while Panettiere was still alive and battling her demons. "They go out drinking, and she gets sloppy. He's been enabling her all along."

According to the pal, the Nashville star was scared of being alone and seemed to be on a downward spiral after losing custody of her daughter, Kara, to her ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.

"Her loved ones think she has a serious drinking problem," the insider claimed at the time, and added that the star's family, who were "trying to convince her to get help," were weary of Hickerson's impact.