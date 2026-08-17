EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere's Friends Tried to Intervene in Her Troubled Relationship With On-and-Off Boyfriend Brian Hickerson, Before Actress's Shocking Death at 36

The relationship became so volatile that Panettiere's friends had enough, especially after he was sentenced to 45 days in jail for "domestic violence."

"Hayden’s rekindled relationship with Brian was already raising alarms. But this fight was the last straw," an insider confided at the time. "Some people around her are convinced she needs an intervention – and soon. Her family and friends want to get her help and away from her boyfriend. They fear he's leading her down a path of self-destruction."

The insider added, "Brian clearly has anger management issues and violent tendencies. Her loved ones are really worried about her."