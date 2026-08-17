EXCLUSIVE: Inside Hayden Panettiere's Postpartum Depression Battle — Star Admitted Regaining 'Emotional Balance' Was 'Really Painful' Before Her Death
Aug. 17 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere bravely opened up about her battle with postpartum depression at a time when the subject didn't receive the attention it deserved, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Heroes alum, who tragically died on August 17 at the age of 36, told a national audience during a 2015 appearance on Live With Kelly and Michael that as she battled to get her depression in check, things were "really scary" and that she needed "a lot of support" from others.
Postpartum Depression 'Is Something That Needs to Be Talked About'
"It's something a lot of women experience. When [you're told] about postpartum depression, you think it's 'I feel negative feelings towards my child; I want to injure or hurt my child.' I've never, ever had those feelings," Panettiere confessed to Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan, nine months after the December 2014 birth of daughter Kaya, whom she shared with ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.
"Some women do. But you don't realize how broad a spectrum you can really experience that on. It's something that needs to be talked about. Women need to know that they’re not alone, and that it does heal," the Ice Princesses star shared.
Panettiere admitted she had a major struggle to regain her emotional balance, which had been "really painful," "really scary," and required "a lot of support."
Hayden Panettiere 'Helped Other Women Feel Less Alone'
Panettiere's pregnancy and postpartum battle were written into her country drama Nashville at the time, but fans didn't know the actress was going through the same condition privately as her character, Juliette Barnes, was until her revelation on Live.
"In the past, women, particularly in Hollywood, could never admit to battling any kind of depression," an industry insider said at the time.
The source added, "But now stars like Hayden are opening up about postpartum depression, and helping other women feel less alone by talking about their own fight to get healthy again."
Hayden Panettiere Suffered Professional Consequences of Postpartum Revelation
Brooke Shields was one of the earliest stars to open up about postpartum depression in her 2005 memoir, revealing she ended up going on antidepressants. Other stars who have discussed suffering from the post-birth condition include Gwyneth Paltrow, Adele, and Drew Barrymore.
Panettiere wrote in both her May memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, and on life coach Jay Shetty's podcast that same month that her postpartum revelation allegedly led Neutrogena to drop her as the longtime face of the skincare brand.
The Remember the Titans star told Shetty she had been with the brand for 10 years and had "morals clauses, which had a huge impact on my life, because I was a teenager and I had all the paparazzi around."
"They caught absolutely everything," she said, of the shutterbugs taking pictures of her with a cigarette, partying, or wearing questionable outfits.
"And of all the things that they would fire me over, this was the last thing that I thought they would ever fire me over."
Hayden Panettiere 'Had No Intention' About Discussing Her Postpartum Battle on 'Live'
Panettiere remembered that when she hit the stage at Live, she "had no intention or plan to talk about postpartum depression. It just came up, and I was just being honest. And never for a second did I think that anyone, or care that anyone, would have a bad reaction to it. It was my truth."
"And so when I got that call that Neutrogena wanted to fire me over that, and my representative at the time said, 'That's illegal. You can't do that.' And even though, you know, she saved the day that year, I knew that that was going to be it. That I was not going to be invited back the next year," Panettiere added, "And I remember that really breaking my heart."