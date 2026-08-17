EXCLUSIVE: Inside Hayden Panettiere's Postpartum Depression Battle — Star Admitted Regaining 'Emotional Balance' Was 'Really Painful' Before Her Death

Brooke Shields was one of the earliest stars to open up about postpartum depression in her 2005 memoir, revealing she ended up going on antidepressants. Other stars who have discussed suffering from the post-birth condition include Gwyneth Paltrow, Adele, and Drew Barrymore.

Panettiere wrote in both her May memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, and on life coach Jay Shetty's podcast that same month that her postpartum revelation allegedly led Neutrogena to drop her as the longtime face of the skincare brand.

The Remember the Titans star told Shetty she had been with the brand for 10 years and had "morals clauses, which had a huge impact on my life, because I was a teenager and I had all the paparazzi around."

"They caught absolutely everything," she said, of the shutterbugs taking pictures of her with a cigarette, partying, or wearing questionable outfits.

"And of all the things that they would fire me over, this was the last thing that I thought they would ever fire me over."