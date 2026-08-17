EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth's 'Secret Miscarriage' Revealed by Close Friend

However, longtime British royal commentator and author Brandreth, 78, has now disclosed the late monarch also experienced a pregnancy loss, citing information from her childhood friend Sonia Berry.

It is not known when the miscarriage occurred.

Brandreth said during Hello!'s Right Royal Podcast: "I decided I am telling my story of Elizabeth II, so I'll put it all in.'

The author, who knew Elizabeth personally, was referring to how he included the revelation in his new book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, in which he discusses the Queen's family life while comparing her experience of motherhood with that of her ancestor Queen Victoria.

Brandreth writes: "Elizabeth had four children and, so her childhood friend Sonia Berry told me, one miscarriage. Victoria, despite the discomforts and indignities of childbirth, had nine children."