EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Haunted by the Queen on What Would Have Been Her 100th Birthday — And What She REALLY Knew About Son Andrew

Queen Elizabeth rarely revealed her deepest thoughts and emotions, but two explosive new books are now lifting the veil on secrets that will haunt the royal family forever, RadarOnline.com can reveal

The revealing tomes – Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story, by Robert Hardman, and Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History, by Hugo Vickers – delve into behind-the-scenes moments from her reign.

From alleged tensions surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding to her steadfast loyalty to her troubled son, former Prince Andrew, the books give a rare glimpse into the private world of Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

Here are the juiciest secrets from the bombshell tomes.