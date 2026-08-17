Hayden Panettiere Was Seen on Crutches 'Struggling to Walk' After 'Painful Back Injury' Months Before Tragic Death at 36

Panettiere had been plagued by back issues since at least May, when she was spotted struggling to walk outside of CBS. The 36-year-old was caught on camera clutching her assistant's hand for support as she got out of her car.

Witnesses described her gait as "shaky" and "unsteady" with a bit of a limp. Her right leg was visibly causing her some trouble.

Panettiere opened up about her back during an interview with Women's Health as she described having suffered nerve damage in her lower back.

"I quite literally woke up and felt nothing but pins and needles from my waist down," she stated. "I wasn't able to bend my toes or lift my foot at all. No one was able to give me a solid answer."

She continued, "It was like that for so long that I was sitting there going, 'Oh my gosh, am I gonna be paralyzed for the rest of my... life?' It's the scariest thing that's ever happened to me physically, for sure."