Todd Blanche Admits He Has 'No Update' on Missing Nancy Guthrie as FBI Vows to Continue Assisting in Abduction Case

In an update on Sunday, Blanche told NBC News, “We are working as hard as we can with the state and local law enforcement in every area, and that means not only providing assistance with manpower, but any sort of forensic assistance."

He laid out a plan to "continue" providing support. However, he found it unlikely the FBI would "come in with sharp elbows and take it over." However, Blanche did suggest they would give oversight to the investigation to ensure "the investigation is being conducted the way it should be."

Blanche also apologized for the lack of an update.

"I know this type of case is heartbreaking," he said. "Especially when it plays out nationally like this one has."