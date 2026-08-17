Todd Blanche Admits He Has 'No Update' on Missing Nancy Guthrie as FBI Vows to Continue Assisting in Abduction Case
Aug. 17 2026, Published 5:41 p.m. ET
Attorney General Todd Blanche admitted the FBI still has restricted power in the Nancy Guthrie investigation.
Guthrie, 84, went missing on February 1 in Arizona, and there has been little forward movement with the case. However, Blanche does not believe an FBI takeover would be the best course of action, despite the lack of progress, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Todd Blanche Offers 'Forensic Assistance' to Investigators
In an update on Sunday, Blanche told NBC News, “We are working as hard as we can with the state and local law enforcement in every area, and that means not only providing assistance with manpower, but any sort of forensic assistance."
He laid out a plan to "continue" providing support. However, he found it unlikely the FBI would "come in with sharp elbows and take it over." However, Blanche did suggest they would give oversight to the investigation to ensure "the investigation is being conducted the way it should be."
Blanche also apologized for the lack of an update.
"I know this type of case is heartbreaking," he said. "Especially when it plays out nationally like this one has."
Guthrie Ransom Notes Explained
Guthrie was reported missing from her Catalina Foothills home over six months ago. However, investigators still do not have an update on her location or status.
After failing to show up to a friend's home, an immediate search and rescue team was deployed to find Guthrie. Investigators early-on suspected something far more insidious was at play as homicide detectives were called to the scene.
Ransom notes began to trickle in to the media with some immediately confirmed to be fake. Other letters were taken more seriously, and the Guthrie family, including Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, offered to send money in exchange for her return.
There was no indication money was sent, and the authenticity of the demand letter has been widely questioned.
Local Investigators Face Scrutiny
The Pima County Sherriff's Department, including Sherriff Chris Nanos, received wide spread scrutiny over their handling of the investigation.
The FBI, not local investigators, was reportedly the agency which ultimately determined some ransom notes were a fake, according to Reuters. On the other hand, the local law enforcement seldom offered substantial updates as they allegedly resisted federal assistance.
While the FBI requested DNA evidence for analysis, the local authorities allegedly refrained from complying for two months. Instead, the DNA from the scene was initially sent to a private lab in Florida. The lab yielded little progress or results.
"There is no new DNA evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case. The FBI requested this material over two months ago," an FBI official, according to ABC News. "The Pima County Sheriff's Office sent it to a private lab in Florida. Eleven weeks later, that lab has now transferred an original hair sample to the FBI Laboratory for testing. We remain fully committed to this investigation."
Donald Trump Offered FBI Assistance
Upon Guthrie's abduction, President Donald Trump vowed assistance at the federal level.
“I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY,” the president wrote in a Truth Social post in February.
However, FBI Director Kash Patel alleged in May that the agency was "kept out" of the investigation.